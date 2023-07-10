Everything you need to know about bone health for women in their 40s

Bone health is crucial for women, especially as they enter their 40s! Since this is the time they start to experience major hormonal changes, particularly a decline in estrogen levels, which can significantly affect bone density and increase the risk of osteoporosis. Understanding and taking steps to maintain good bone health is essential.

To know more about this, WION spoke to Dr Parag Sancheti, renowned orthopaedic surgeon and chairman of the Sancheti Hospital. Here's what he shared: Calcium and Vitamin D Adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D is vital for bone health. Calcium helps build and maintain strong bones, while vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium. Aim for a daily intake of 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams of calcium and 600 to 800 international units (IU) of vitamin D. Good sources of calcium include dairy products and leafy green vegetables. Sunlight exposure and supplementation can help meet vitamin D requirements.

Regular Exercise Engaging in weight-bearing exercises is essential for strengthening bones and preventing bone loss. Activities like walking, jogging, dancing, or weightlifting can help maintain bone density. Aim for at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 1.5 hours of vigorous activity per week, along with strength training exercises twice a week.

Also read: 50 Cent to perform in India's Mumbai on THIS date for The Final Lap Tour 2023 Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol Smoking negatively affects bone health by reducing estrogen levels and decreasing calcium absorption. Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption can weaken bones. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can be beneficial for overall health and bone strength. Hormone Changes and Menopause Women in their 40s often experience perimenopause, a transition period before menopause. Estrogen levels decline during this time, which can accelerate bone loss. Consult with a healthcare professional about hormone replacement therapy or other medications that may help manage menopause symptoms and protect bone health.

Bone Density Testing Bone density testing, such as a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan, is recommended for women in their 40s to assess bone health and screen for osteoporosis. This test measures bone mineral density and helps identify individuals at risk of fractures. Based on the results, your doctor can recommend appropriate interventions to maintain or improve bone density.

Also read: Taylor Russell spotted at Harry Styles' concert amid dating rumours Balanced Diet A well-balanced diet plays a significant role in maintaining bone health. In addition to calcium and vitamin D, ensure an adequate intake of other nutrients, including magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin K, and protein. So add a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet. Talk to Your Healthcare Provider Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider are essential for monitoring bone health. Discuss any concerns or risk factors, including family history, previous fractures, or medical conditions that may impact bone health. Your doctor can provide personalised recommendations and guidance based on your specific needs.

Dr Parag says, "Maintaining bone health is crucial for women in their 40s. Focus on consuming adequate calcium and vitamin D, engaging in regular weight-bearing exercises, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, managing hormone changes, and maintaining a balanced diet. Regular bone density testing and consulting with healthcare professionals can ensure proper monitoring and appropriate interventions for optimal bone health in this stage of life."

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE