50 Cent to perform in India's Mumbai on THIS date for The Final Lap Tour 2023

Grammy-winning rapper and actor, 50 Cent, is coming to India for his much-anticipated tour, The Final Lap Tour. According to reports, he will be hitting Mumbai on November 25 and will be delivering a power-packed performance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He last performed in India about 15 years ago.

Sharing a video from his November 2007 India debut on Instagram, the rapper wrote, "Namaste India, it’s your boy 50. I got fresh news for you. I’m coming to Mumbai, India in November. It’s going down, the Final Lap Tour."

The 2023 event featuring 50 Cent, whose legal name is Curtis James Jackson III, is being organised by Tracktical Concerts and VJP. Several top-notch Indian and international hip-hop and urban acts will be gracing the event.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin, an album 50 Cent released in 2003. 50 Cent spilled the tea about the event during a recent Instagram Live sesh. He also revealed that he sold over 500,000 tickets in just seven days.

This is probably his fans' last chance to see the much-loved rapper in a concert since he claims it will be his last tour. On Instagram Live, he said, "I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling the pressure."

The Final Lap Tour is going to have 64 concerts, spanning across continents. Ticket registration for the shows has already gone live and fans can pick their early bird tickets. The tour will kick off on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE