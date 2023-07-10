Who was Jeffrey Carlson, Broadway and TV Star who died at 48? Know his early life, cause of death & net worth

Jeffrey Carlson, best known for playing a transgender character named Zoe in the daytime soap opera All My Children, has passed away at the age of 48. The news was confirmed by actress Susan Hart on her Facebook page on July 7, stating that Carlson is no more.

Her post read, "For those who haven't received the news yet, I'm very sorry to share that Jeffrey has passed away."

As Jeffrey's fans and loved ones mourned, Susan in her other post said, "No words to express my gratitude for all of you who shared condolences for Jeffrey. Response so overwhelming I literally cannot respond to each of you while grieving.. please know the gratitude I feel is huge… Thank you… please send any photos you have! I don’t have many…."

The Shakespeare theatre company paid its respect to the actor stating his performance is most recognised in the roles of Free for All in 2008, Lorenzaccio in 2005 and Romeo and Juliet performed in 2016. “I can see a legend in you” ❤️ Jeffrey Carlson ❤️



I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of a such a talent, and a man who was so sweet and kind to me. It was such a privilege to perform with and meet him.



Rest well, beautiful soul xxx pic.twitter.com/lQBejjCJip — Matthew Rowland (@matthewrowlandx) July 9, 2023 × RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023 × Deeply, deeply sad about the passing of my friend and teacher Jeffrey Carlson. I really think some people cannot be contained in one life or one form or in the struggle being so brilliant in a dark timeline. Jeffrey changed the landscape even if he doesn’t get credit for it. pic.twitter.com/6E2a0uE85j — Alyssa❄️Thordarson🇮🇸 (@alyssathorhamar) July 9, 2023 × Jeffrey Carlson's Early Life and Career

Born on 23 June 1975 in Long Beach, California, Jeffrey was an American actor and singer. His mother named him Jeffrey because she was a huge fan of the All My Children character "Jeff Martin."

His acting career began in 2002 when he debuted on Broadway in Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia and in 2003 he also appeared in the Broadway revival of Tartuffe.

In 2004, Jeffrey was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for the role of Marilyn in Taboo.

In 2007, during an interview, Carlson on playing the role of a transgender said, "Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the All My Children chat rooms." He added that how he met several people in the community and he understood that after talking to them, he felt he had it in him to make them feel comfortable.

How did Jeffrey Carlson die?

Till now, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Jeffrey Carlson's Net Worth

The net worth of late actor Jeffrey Carlson, according to media outlet The Distin, is between $1 million and $5 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

