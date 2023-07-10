At high glamour Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, director Greta supports writers' strike

As the Barbie release date approaches, the makers along with the cast are making sure to make an impression at press announcements. Margot Robbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig were recently spotted at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles. Missing from action was Greta’s partner and co-writer of the film, Noah Baumbach amid the writers’ strike that has rocked Hollywood for months now.

In Los Angeles, the film had its premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Noah was a visible no-show, in solidarity with the writers' picket.

Greta, in a statement, said, “My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America. He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in Barbie happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

Meanwhile, The Shrine got a total Barbie makeover with Gerwig’s cast of dolls, humans along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trixie Mattel. There was a surprise red carpet appearance in the form of rapper Nicki Minaj who appears in the Barbie soundtrack. Even the free popcorn got a cotton candy makeover.

Barbie is up for release and will face stiff competition, according to industry insiders, from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. Read WION's review of Mission Impossible here

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.