Comedian Sarah Silverman, others file lawsuit against OpenAI, Meta for copyright infringement

Comedian Sarah Silverman, along with two authors, has sued Meta and OpenAI and filed copyright infringement lawsuits. The lawsuit alleges that the companies have used their content without permission to train artificial intelligence language models.

The proposed class action lawsuits have been filed by Silverman, Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden in San Francisco federal court. They allege Meta and ChatGPT maker OpenAI used copyrighted material.

There was no immediate comment from Meta and OpenAI

The lawsuits underscore the legal risks developers of chatbots face when using troves of copyrighted material to create apps that deliver realistic responses to user prompts.

Silverman, Kadrey and Golden say that Meta and OpenAI used their books without authorisation in order to develop their so-called large language models which their makers pitch as powerful tools for automating tasks by replicating human conversation.

The plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit against Meta that leaked info about the company’s artificial intelligence business shows their work was used without permission.

About OpenAI, the lawsuit alleges that summaries of the plaintiffs' work generated by ChatGPT showed that the bot was trained on the copyrighted material.

“The summaries get some details wrong” but still show that ChatGPT “retains knowledge of particular works in the training dataset," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuits seek unspecified monetary damages on behalf of a nationwide class of copyright owners whose works were allegedly infringed.

(With inputs from agencies)

