5 most neglected dental conditions and how they can be corrected with latest in dentistry

Neglecting dental conditions can lead to serious oral health issues, affecting both the aesthetics and functionality of your teeth. Fortunately, advancements in dentistry have paved the way for innovative solutions to correct these common dental problems.

Dr Nirali Patel, Dental Surgeon & Oral Implantologist FICOI, Founder of Smile Craft Dental Studio, recently spoke to WION and shared five frequently neglected dental conditions that can now be effectively treated with the latest techniques in dentistry, including digital dentistry, Invisalign, digital smile design, and CEREC One Day crowns.

1) Tooth decay and cavities:

Tooth decay and cavities are among the most common dental issues worldwide. Neglecting these conditions can result in severe pain, infection, and tooth loss. Modern dentistry offers a range of effective treatments, such as digital dentistry, which utilises advanced imaging technologies, such as 3D X-rays and intraoral scanners, to provide precise diagnoses. Dentists can then use this digital information to create custom-made dental restorations, such as fillings and crowns, using computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems. These restorations are durable, aesthetically pleasing, and can be completed in a single visit with CEREC One Day crowns.

2) Malocclusion and misaligned teeth:

Malocclusion, or misaligned teeth, can lead to various dental and facial problems, including difficulty chewing, speech issues, and self-esteem concerns. Invisalign, a revolutionary orthodontic treatment, utilises clear aligners to straighten teeth gradually and discreetly. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, removable, and offer greater comfort. They also employ computer-aided technology to design and fabricate aligners precisely tailored to the patient's unique dental structure, providing more efficient and accurate results.

3) Teeth stains and discolouration:

Stains and discolouration can significantly affect the appearance of your smile. While regular brushing and professional cleanings help prevent tooth discolouration, neglected cases often require more advanced treatments. Digital smile design (DSD) is a cutting-edge technique that combines digital imaging, photography, and computer technology to design personalised smile makeovers. Dentists use DSD to create a comprehensive treatment plan that may include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, or composite bonding. This approach ensures patients achieve a harmonious and natural-looking smile.

4) Chipped, cracked, or fractured teeth:

Chips, cracks, or fractures in teeth can result from various factors, such as trauma, teeth grinding, or weakened enamel. Neglecting these conditions can lead to further damage, pain, and even tooth loss. With digital dentistry, dentists can accurately assess the extent of the damage using advanced imaging technology. CEREC One Day crowns, which utilise CAD/CAM technology, enable dentists to create high-quality, custom-made crowns in a single appointment. These crowns provide strength, protection, and an aesthetically pleasing restoration for chipped or fractured teeth.

5) Gum disease (Periodontitis):

Gum disease, particularly periodontitis, is a common and neglected dental condition that can lead to gum recession, tooth loss, and systemic health issues. Traditional treatments for advanced gum disease often involve invasive procedures. However, digital dentistry now offers minimally invasive techniques like laser-assisted periodontal therapy. Dental lasers target and remove infected gum tissue while preserving healthy tissue, promoting faster healing and reduced discomfort. Additionally, digital imaging and 3D scanning aid in diagnosing and monitoring the progress of gum disease, enabling dentists to provide personalised treatment plans.

It is crucial to prioritise regular dental check-ups and seek early intervention for any dental issues. By leveraging the latest in dentistry, individuals can correct neglected dental conditions, enhance their smiles, and improve their overall quality of life.

