Is your husband battling infertility? Psychologist reveals how you can support him

Infertility can be a challenging journey for couples, affecting not only the woman but also her partner. While much of the focus and attention may be on the woman during fertility treatments, husbands also require support and understanding during this emotional and physical rollercoaster.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Diana, Psychologist at Nova IVF Fertility, shared some ways in which wives can support their husbands as they navigate the difficulties of infertility.

● Open Communication: Open and honest communication is vital when facing infertility. Wives should create a safe space for their husbands to express their feelings, fears, and concerns without judgment. Encourage your partner to share his thoughts and emotions, and actively listen to what he has to say. This communication will foster a stronger bond and provide reassurance that you are on this journey together.

● Educate Yourself: Take the initiative to learn about the causes, treatments, and emotional impact of infertility. By educating yourself, you will gain a better understanding of what your husband is going through and be better equipped to offer support. Attend doctor's appointments together, ask questions, and research reputable sources to stay informed about the latest developments in fertility treatments.

● Emotional Support: Infertility can bring about a whirlwind of emotions for both partners. Provide emotional support to your husband by acknowledging his feelings and validating his experiences. Offer comfort and reassurance when he feels discouraged or overwhelmed. Show empathy, and let him know that his emotions are valid and that you are there for him.

● Share Responsibilities: The process of fertility treatments can be physically and emotionally draining. Share the responsibilities and burdens that come with infertility treatments with your husband. Attend appointments together, administer injections, if required, and provide a listening ear during challenging times. By actively participating, you demonstrate your commitment to the process and alleviate some of the stress that your husband may be feeling.

● Maintain Intimacy: Infertility can put a strain on the emotional and sexual aspects of a relationship. It's essential to maintain intimacy and keep the flame alive during this challenging period. Engage in activities that bring you closer, such as date nights, vacations, or hobbies you both enjoy. Talk openly about your desires, fears, and concerns regarding your sexual relationship, and explore alternative ways to maintain intimacy and connection.

● Encourage Self-Care: Encourage your husband to prioritise self-care and overall well-being. Infertility can take a toll on mental health, so suggest activities that help him relax and recharge. Encourage him to pursue hobbies, exercise regularly, and engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation or counselling, if needed. Taking care of himself will help him stay positive and resilient throughout the fertility journey.

● Seek Support Together: Consider joining support groups or attending counselling sessions as a couple. Connecting with others who are going through similar experiences can be immensely helpful. These support networks offer a safe space to share feelings, gain perspective, and learn coping strategies. Attending counselling sessions together can also strengthen your bond as a couple and provide guidance on how to navigate the challenges of infertility.

Infertility can be a trying time for both partners, and husbands need the love and support of their wives throughout this journey. By fostering open communication, providing emotional support, sharing responsibilities, maintaining intimacy, encouraging self-care, and seeking support together, wives can make a significant difference in supporting their husbands battling infertility. Remember, being there for each other as a team will help you navigate this challenging path and emerge stronger together.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE