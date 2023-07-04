Despite prioritising sex, millennials are less 'sexually free' than Gen Z, survey finds

Gen Z is the first generation to start their love lives on dating apps and social media. Sadly, they cannot brag about those good old days when lovers had to rush to the PCOs to make calls, wait for days to get a glimpse of their beloved or carry small pictures in their wallets. Nowadays, you can just FaceTime your beau a thousand, or a couple thousand, times in a day.

As a nostalgic millennial, I can say, "So much has changed!" So the question arises - Does this make the digital native generation any different from the digital immigrant generation? Well, according to a new survey of over 2,000 people, the two generations think differently when it comes to sex and dating.

Dating Diaries: Social Media, Labels and Gen Z 2023 report, commissioned by eharmony and conducted by Harris Interactive, has found that millennials prioritise sex more in relationships as compared to Gen Z, however, Gen Z is more sexually explorative and demonstrates a greater inclination towards sexual experimentation.

"Gen Z tends to be more sexually free than millennials, who are taking a 'slow burn' approach to dating, and feel confident exploring their sexuality with fewer boundaries and limitations," said eharmony relationship expert Laurel House in the Dating Diaries press release.

The survey found that about 91 per cent of millennials in relationships engage in sexual activity at least once a week, compared to 78 per cent of Gen Z. The survey also stated that about 24 per cent of millennials prioritise sexual chemistry in relationships, compared to 19 per cent of Gen Z.

On the other hand, the survey also stated that Gen Z is more likely to have unprotected sex and is more flexible in the bedroom. About 26 per cent of Gen Z participants admitted to doing so, in contrast to 16 per cent of millennial participants.

Moreover, Gen Z also displayed a greater willingness to explore a variety of sexual positions as compared to millennials.

Despite the differences mentioned above, there is one area where Gen Z and millennials' perspectives align. About two-thirds (64 per cent) of singles across generations would not prefer dating someone with an STD/STI or HIV.

