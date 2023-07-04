Money Matters 101: Smart earning tips every millennial should know

As a millennial, the words "smart earnings" are not too common in our vocabulary. We constantly hear people discussing it, but we convince ourselves that we do not have ample time to start making smart monetary decisions in the quest for a better future. All this can change with a simple switch in mindset and outlook.

Smart earning can only be done when you have a smart financial plan. The ideal plan of financial planning is using the 50-30-20 rule which means to put the first portion into investing, the second portion into saving and the third into expense at the starting stage of earning. Then after some time first portion into investing, then expenses, and lastly saving.

Whereas after a few years when financial commitments are the highest it should be switched first to expenses then saving and the last we keep is an investment.

But do we as a millennial follow that? Sadly we do not follow this plan which leads us to an unsecured financial future.

Following a plan for smart earning is essential! When it comes to earning and managing money, millennials face a unique set of obstacles as they are more prone to their traditional methods of earning such as renting and many more.

Below you'll find some smart earning tips that will help you make and save money for your later years. Invest in the stock market Millennials should place a high priority on saving and investing for the future. One should make a budget that allows you to save a certain amount each month from your income for investment. Rather than spending your savings out of excitement, think about investing it and securing it for a better financial future. Also, introduce yourself to various investment choices, like stocks, commodities, and land, to diversify your investment to minimise your risks. You can also take advantage of compounding by dividends as it is the best source of generating passive income for millennials.

Also read: Don't care about logos but want high-end luxury products at one-third of the price? This is for you Improving your financial literacy Financial education is an important part of smart money management, but it's often overlooked by millennials. By taking financial education you can learn about investing, budgeting, and personal finance strategies for yourself. There are numerous online resources, courses, books, and podcasts available for educating yourself with the required financial literacy. Also remaining up to date with market trends and financial events is also a very important aspect of smart earning. Be an affiliate marketer Today’s time is all about generating income by doing smart work. Once you start being digitally active, have platforms and have an audience, all you need to do is put creative ideas in front of them. These days Instagram, YouTube and other such platforms have given space to people to showcase their talent, teach their skills, sell products or services as affiliate marketers, talk about things they know, and share thoughts without any hassle. Start your business online Online platforms have made it much easier for millennials to start a business without any prior infrastructure or huge investments. If you are a manufacturer or wholesaler, you can sell your products on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, and so on. Alternatively, you can act as a middleman, purchasing the products from the manufacturers and reselling them under your brand on specific websites. Embrace the gig economy The gig economy provides millennials with numerous opportunities to supplement their income. By using platforms like Uber, Airbnb, or outsourcing sites, you can bring in money according to your very own preferences. There are numerous ways to monetise your skills and interests in the gig economy and earn smartly without the hassle Learn marketable skills Investing in your ability to learn marketable skills can significantly increase your earning potential. It is essential to keep up with industry trends because technology is constantly changing. You can get into higher-paying jobs, freelancing or even start your own business digitally if you learn skills like coding, social media management, or graphic design.

Also read: Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24 schedule with show timings: Schiaparelli, Christian Dior & more Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs) For millennials looking to invest in the stock market, index funds or ETFs offer an excellent way to gain exposure to a broad range of stocks. These funds track the performance of an underlying index and provide diversification without requiring extensive research or frequent trading.

Millennials must adapt and implement effective earning strategies in this era of rapid technological advancement and economic uncertainty. The key to building a solid financial foundation is to embrace the gig economy, acquire marketable skills, start a side business, and make prudent financial decisions. Millennials can empower themselves to navigate the modern earning landscape and ensure a prosperous financial future by implementing these suggestions.