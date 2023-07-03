Don't care about logos but want high-end luxury products at one-third of the price? This is for you

India is a huge market for luxury brand lovers who like to splurge and show off wealth with the country being home to a sizeable number of millionaires and billionaires. While there’s a huge space for luxury retailers to capitalise on this, there is a growing market for those who like the idea of wearing chic clothes that offer the luxury of expert craftsmanship using high-end quality material but ‘quiet luxury’ aka sans any logo or hyper monogram that a large percentage of high-end consumers are usually after. What is 'Quiet Luxury'? Quiet luxury usually refers to clothes that come from uber-luxurious brands that offer staples at exorbitant prices but without the cliche showoff that comes attached. Think of Mark Zuckerberg’s regular black, white, and blue tees that he’s usually spotted wearing. Taking inspiration from this, there is now a branch of quiet luxury that offers non-branded luxurious clothes to people who appreciate opulence without the pomp. If you love the luxurious Louis Vuitton suits or Tom Ford leather jackets but don't want to shell out those astronomical figures, there are manufacturers who are offering perfect solutions. One such case is ANTIBRND. Able Sunny, cofounder of ANTIBRND came up with the idea with his other founders, out of personal reasons.

“Even though our country makes products for most of the major luxury brands of the world, we Indians were always deprived of quality, be it apparel or other products. Not being able to afford a leather jacket at a point when we really wanted one was the turning point. We found a way out by finding a manufacturer to make one within the budget. Figured this should be available for others as well. Since we were already in the garment business, it became easier to connect the best Indian manufacturers and customers directly,” said Able Sunny. You can now buy from manufacturers who make luxury fashion at a fraction of its cost Imagine walking into the factory that makes shirts for DKNY and asking them to make you a black shirt. You want the same exact high-quality materials, the same meticulous craftsmanship, and similar designs. The only thing that is missing is the big logo. If you paid the shirt maker fairly for the materials and the labour, the shirt would run you about Rs.1200, which is a tiny fraction of an Rs.16000 shirt you would pick up at a branded store. These quiet luxury companies sell those clothes without the outrageous price that comes along with the logo. It is disrupting the luxury manufacturing and retail industry in India with its direct-to-consumer approach.

This company has no direct relationship with luxury brands. They are just a platform that enables manufacturers across categories, to make the best products, take the inventory risk and and earn by connecting customers directly to them. They use the same best resources big luxury brands use such as the fabrics, manufacturers, trims, etc, and sell it to the customer at a much better deal. “Every product is freshly made by the same manufacturer by sourcing similar or even higher quality materials from the vendors. We are able to provide higher value because there is no high-end branding, fashion shows or high-end store rent to pay for. The manufacturer takes the risk of the inventory and earns much more than while working with the brands,” explained Sunny. It works for people who don't care about logos But ‘quiet luxury' only works for people who don’t care about their wardrobe having branded clothes. It caters to people who care about quality and value for money. ANTIBRND, for example, has people who are seniour employees of companies and are highly paid, as early adopters. These are people who are in the age of 28-55 and earn upwards of Rs 7 lakhs. “There is no need for them to prove anything to others and they are aware of how the industry works,” Sunny said.

“Also a big majority of the middle class like us, for whom the price of branded goods was a barrier to good quality. Our products start at just 599 enabling them to experience luxury quality without breaking the bank,” he added.

