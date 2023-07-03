Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24 schedule with show timings: Schiaparelli, Christian Dior & more
First up for Paris Haute Couture Week is Schiaparelli, with fashionistas pondering if the luxury brand can cause another social media meltdown with their over-the-top outfits and accessories.
Paris Haute Couture Week: The haute couture week, which celebrates the most expensive, tailor-made end of fashion, kickstarted in Paris on Monday amidst violent riots over the police killing of a teenager. Despite riot fears, some of the best couturiers in the world will showcase the best of their collections on the runway in the fashion capital from July 3rd to 6th. Check out its complete schedule with show timings below!
Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2023 Full Schedule
Tuesday, July 3rd
10.00 am – Schiaparelli
11.00 am – Julie De Libran
12.00 pm – Iris Van Herpen
01.00 pm – Georges Hobeika
02.30 pm – Christian Dior
04.00 pm – Rahui Mishra
04.30 pm – Natan
04.30 pm – Tony Ward
05.00 pm – Thom Browne
06.00 pm – Charles De Vilmorin
07.30 pm – Giambattista Valli
Tuesday, July 4th
11.30 am – Defile Couture Rami Al Ali
12.00 pm – Chanel
01.30 pm – Alexis Mabille
02.30 pm – Stéphane Rolland
03.30 pm – Julien Fournié
04.30 pm – Alexandre Vauthier
05.30 pm – Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp
06.30 pm – Giorgio Armani Privé
Wednesday, July 5th
10.00 am – Yuima Nakazato
11.00 am – Franck Sorbier
12.00 pm – Balenciaga
01.00 pm – Elie Saab
02.30 pm – Jean Paul Gaultier
04.00 pm – Viktor & Rolf
05.00 pm – Zuhair Murad
07.30 pm – Valentino
Thursday, July 6th
10.00 am – Ashi
11.00 am – Imane Ayissi
01.00 pm – Aelis
02.30 pm – Fendi
04.00 pm – Gaurav Gupta
05.00 pm – Maison Sara Chraibi
06.00 pm – Adeline André
A dominant feature of the latest season of Paris Haute Couture Week has been the lavish spending by Saudi Arabia as it tries to make a mark in the fashion industry. First, the Saudis came for golf, then for football, and now they are moving into haute couture, as part of radical social changes overseen by de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.
Couturier Mohammad Ashi is the first Saudi designer to be a part of the official haute couture week roster with his eponymous label. Several other designers participated in multiple events across the menswear and couture weeks.
In the coming days, couture week in Paris will also see first-time appearances from France's Charles de Vilmorin and the United States' Thom Browne alongside regulars like Schiaparelli, Prada, and Christian Dior.
