Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24 schedule with show timings: Schiaparelli, Christian Dior & more

Paris Haute Couture Week: The haute couture week, which celebrates the most expensive, tailor-made end of fashion, kickstarted in Paris on Monday amidst violent riots over the police killing of a teenager. Despite riot fears, some of the best couturiers in the world will showcase the best of their collections on the runway in the fashion capital from July 3rd to 6th. Check out its complete schedule with show timings below! Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2023 Full Schedule Tuesday, July 3rd 10.00 am – Schiaparelli

11.00 am – Julie De Libran

12.00 pm – Iris Van Herpen

01.00 pm – Georges Hobeika

02.30 pm – Christian Dior

04.00 pm – Rahui Mishra

04.30 pm – Natan

04.30 pm – Tony Ward

05.00 pm – Thom Browne

06.00 pm – Charles De Vilmorin

07.30 pm – Giambattista Valli Tuesday, July 4th 11.30 am – Defile Couture Rami Al Ali

12.00 pm – Chanel

01.30 pm – Alexis Mabille

02.30 pm – Stéphane Rolland

03.30 pm – Julien Fournié

04.30 pm – Alexandre Vauthier

05.30 pm – Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp

06.30 pm – Giorgio Armani Privé

Also read: Paris Haute Couture Week commences as France sees its fifth night of rioting over teen's killing Wednesday, July 5th 10.00 am – Yuima Nakazato

11.00 am – Franck Sorbier

12.00 pm – Balenciaga

01.00 pm – Elie Saab

02.30 pm – Jean Paul Gaultier

04.00 pm – Viktor & Rolf

05.00 pm – Zuhair Murad

07.30 pm – Valentino Thursday, July 6th 10.00 am – Ashi

11.00 am – Imane Ayissi

01.00 pm – Aelis

02.30 pm – Fendi

04.00 pm – Gaurav Gupta

05.00 pm – Maison Sara Chraibi

06.00 pm – Adeline André

A dominant feature of the latest season of Paris Haute Couture Week has been the lavish spending by Saudi Arabia as it tries to make a mark in the fashion industry. First, the Saudis came for golf, then for football, and now they are moving into haute couture, as part of radical social changes overseen by de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Couturier Mohammad Ashi is the first Saudi designer to be a part of the official haute couture week roster with his eponymous label. Several other designers participated in multiple events across the menswear and couture weeks.

In the coming days, couture week in Paris will also see first-time appearances from France's Charles de Vilmorin and the United States' Thom Browne alongside regulars like Schiaparelli, Prada, and Christian Dior.

