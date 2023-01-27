Wild, bizarre and wacky outfits from Paris Haute Couture Week 2023
Couture at its best, models being haute and an audience completely transfixed - this was Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 for us! The fashion spectacle, which usually takes place in the city of love twice yearly, had its fair share of big moments over the course of the last few days. Some jaw-dropping looks screamed opulence and made big statements on the runway while a few wacky ones made critics and fashion aficionados scratch their heads.
Here's a quick rundown of the weirdest looks we saw at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023!
Doja Cat at Schiaparelli
Doja Cat flaunted her impeccable, other-worldly and unique fashion sense at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Covered in red paint, glitter, and over 30,000 blood-red Swarovski crystals, the Grammy Award winner arrived in style for the fashion show and made everyone gasp.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jean Paul Gaultier
For Jean Paul Gaultier, Haider Ackermann curated a spellbinding and mesmerising show for the guests. Everything came together like a dream on the ice-blue carpet.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Floating gowns from Viktor & Rolf
With some bizarre-looking topsy-turvy dresses, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren made fashion look fun at the Intercontinental Le Grand hotel in Paris. The floating gowns were the highlights of the show.
(Photograph:Others)
Upside-down gown from Viktor & Rolf
This weird gown from Viktor & Rolf's 'Late Stage Capitalism Waltz' collection evoked an abstract sense of surrealism.
(Photograph:Others)
Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture
Giorgio Armani had several naked dresses in their collection but their 73rd look took the top spot. The see-through ruffle blouse and embellished skirt made everyone look twice.