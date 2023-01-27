Wild, bizarre and wacky outfits from Paris Haute Couture Week 2023

Couture at its best, models being haute and an audience completely transfixed - this was Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 for us! The fashion spectacle, which usually takes place in the city of love twice yearly, had its fair share of big moments over the course of the last few days. Some jaw-dropping looks screamed opulence and made big statements on the runway while a few wacky ones made critics and fashion aficionados scratch their heads.

Here's a quick rundown of the weirdest looks we saw at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023!