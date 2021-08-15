Elvis Presley's life and legacy celebrated ahead of his death anniversary

The deceased American music star, Elvis Presley, would be amazed to learn that he's still loved and remembered even to this day, said his former girlfriend Linda Thompson, who has shared some throwback photos of him to pay tribute.



Ahead of the legendary singers 44th death anniversary on August 16, Elvis Week has kicked off at Graceland.



His former girlfriend Linda Thompson, who had lived with him at the Memphis mansion from 1972-76, has paid tribute to the late legend on her social media account.



The 71-year-old Miss Tennessee model admitted that Elvis would be 'astonished' to learn how much fans still love him to this day.



Linda posted pictures of herself with Elvis from the seventies on Instagram and captioned it: “Elvis week has commenced in Memphis.



“For the fans - you can look past our three-wheeled vehicle to see how Elvis Presley Blvd. used to look.



“Interestingly, there are only two people in history whose birth & death are remembered & commemorated by tens of thousands of people all over the world each & every year…



“In a non-Covid year, thousands of people gather at Graceland for a candlelight ceremony on August 16th -the day of Elvis’s death. Festivals are held all over the world on January 8th to celebrate Elvis‘s birth.”