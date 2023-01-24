Doja Cat makes a grand entrance at PFW covered in 30,000 crystals and red paint | WATCH

American singer and rapper Doja Cat, who has delivered several chartbusters like 'Kiss Me More', 'Woman', 'Need to Know', and 'No Police' among others, flaunted her impeccable, other-worldly and unique fashion sense in Paris on Monday.

Covered in red paint, glitter, and over 30,000 blood-red Swarovski crystals, the Grammy Award winner arrived for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week and grabbed eyeballs.

To match her gorgeous red strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress which featured a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads and a red silk faille bustier, the singer-rapper ensured that her entire head, face, chest and arms were artfully bedazzled in red. And, the results were jaw-droppingly amazing.

According to a post featured on the official Schiaparelli Instagram account, Doja paired her ensemble with Trompe lœil knee-high boots. To accessorise, she opted for a dramatic wrap along with giant gem earrings in the same scarlet shade.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath spent over five hours to hand glue the crystals on Doja's body. She called the look - "Doja's Inferno", which is partly inspired by Dante's "Inferno", according to a press release. The 14th-century epic poem also inspired this season's Schiaparelli designs.

In an Instagram post, Pat gushed about working with Doja. He wrote, "Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection."

He continued, "Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx."

Other than Doja, Kylie Jenner also made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Schiaparelli show. She arrived wearing a black gown affixed with a huge lion head. The faux animal head was reportedly made from "hand-sculpted foam" as well as "wool and silk faux fur". The piece was "hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world", Schiaparelli explained via an Instagram post.

