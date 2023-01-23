Kylie Jenner dons huge lion's head as brooch with a black dress at Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made heads turn at Schiaparelli's couture runway during Paris Fashion Week as she arrived in a black strapless gown adorned with a hyper-realistic faux lion's head brooch to see the label's Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection. The 25-year-old's chic figure-hugging black velvet dress looked perfect with the huge stuffed accessory as she headed to the venue this Monday.

For her footwear, she opted for statement gold heels and paired them with a snakeskin gold handbag.

Meanwhile, on the runway, Naomi Campbell flaunted a black faux fur coat with a wolf's head emerging from her left shoulder. Canadian model Shalom Harlow donned a strapless snow leopard tube dress with a roaring feline head bursting through the bust.

According to the show notes, the collection was inspired by Dante's "Inferno" and the nine circles of hell, which is actually a metaphor for the doubt and creative torment most artists experience. The collection literally draws from the three beasts that appear in the 14th-century poem. Creative director Daniel Roseberry reimagined the leopard, the lion and the she-wolf in the collection and left everyone stunned.

Naomi Campbell walking for Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23

Shalom Harlow for schiaparelli haute couture ss23

The head-turning pieces were made entirely by hand from foam resin and other man-made materials.

Dressed in a stunning black and white mini dress, Diane Kruger enjoyed the show from the front row. Doja Cat was also present at the venue to get a glimpse of the collection.

Kylie's appearance with the lion's face brooch comes after she revealed that her 11-month-old son's name is Aire, which means Lion of God. She also shared the first picture of her son to mark his official name reveal.

Shedding light on her experience at PFW, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful. (sic)"

