Cate Blanchett drops 'retirement' bombshell; says she doesn't 'ever want to work again'

This weekend, Hollywood star Cate Blanchett revealed in a candid conversation that her latest role as obsessive Lydia Tar was so physically and emotionally draining that she contemplated retirement and became profoundly homesick for her Australian homeland.

The 53-year-old actress appeared on The Sunday Project and admitted that she considered quitting the industry after her last experience on set. She is currently being tipped for another Oscar for her portrayal of an obsessive composer in 'Tar'.

On the Australian show, the actress said, "I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of it are still with me and I think I'm like a lot of audience members, I need time to process it."

She added, "Obviously I'm lucky enough to work with some amazing directors who have changed my life, but when it all comes together like that, it does stay with you."

Blanchett then laughed and said, "So I don't ever want to work again."

The mother of four added that her work across the globe has left her pining for her family and she has been left "profoundly homesick over the last four years". She added that she dreams of returning to her country where she can garden and be near water.

"I'm very obsessed, as most Australians, obsessed by water. I want to be by the water, in the water," she said. "I would love to learn to be patient, to be still and think. My grandmother was a wonderful gardener and my mother is likewise an excellent gardener, and she lives with us, and I really want to spend time in the garden with my mum."

Blanchett won her first Oscar for the 2013 film 'Blue Jasmine'.

(With inputs from agencies)

