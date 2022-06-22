Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in white gown at luxury brand event in Spain

After setting some major style goals at the Cannes Film Festival, actress Deepika Padukone is giving us all some really important fashion cues with her latest outing. Looking as divine as ever, the diva recently attended an event in Spain organized by luxury jewellery brand Cartier. There she met Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek and actress Yasmine Sabri. All three stars are brand ambassadors of the luxury brand.

In a white gown, Deepika looked every bit stunning as she posed next to other celebs. The gown featured a plunging neckline, which the actress carried perfectly. She tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a diamond-studded necklace along with diamond earrings from the brand Cartier.

Rami Malek looked sharp in a black suit. He paired it with black shoes. Yasmine Sabri looked stunning at the event in a red gown. She was seen having a candid conversation with Deepika in the video she shared on her official Instagram handle.

Several pics and videos from the brand event are going viral on social media.

Sharing a clip from the event, the Egyptian actress tagged the brand in the caption with heart emojis. Take a look!

On the movie front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it features Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika in prominent roles.

The actress will also star in Nag Ashwin's next. The film will mark Deepika's Telugu debut.

