'Shamshera' teaser: Ranbir Kapoor all set to feature in a pre-independence saga

Close on the heels of the trailer of 'Brahmastra' which was unveiled last week, another new film pf Ranbir Kapoor is set to hit theatres. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the first teaser of 'Shamshera' where Ranbir will play a dacoit in a plot set in pre-independent India. The teaser shows only a glimpse of the actor but the film looks like a epic period drama. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the one-minute-long teaser of 'Shamshera' looks extremely impressive and Kapoor looks fierce in the lead role. Along with Kapoor, the film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles.



Sanjay Dutt's look as the merciless police officer Shudh Singh gathers all the attention in the teaser. The film's leading lady Vaani Kapoor is missing from the teaser, and her look in the film has not been revealed.

Watch 'Shamshera' teaser here:

Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram page as the actor is not part of social media.



The film is all set to hit the theatre on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu while the tariler will be out on June 24.



Interestingly, 'Shamshera' marks the big-screen comeback of Ranbir Kapoor after four years. He was last seen in 'Sanju' which was released in 2018.



Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, was last seen in `Samrat Prithviraj` and Vaani Kapoor gave her last on-screen performance with Ayushmann Khurrana in `Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui`.

