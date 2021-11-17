DaBaby's partner DaniLeigh charged after rapper complains of assault

American rapper DaBaby accused his singer-rapper partner DaniLeigh of assaulting him, reports confirm.

The North Carolina Police was called twice--once on Sunday evening and again on Monday morning--with DaBaby claiming he was assaulted by DaniLeigh.



DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, was then charged with two counts of simple assault.

However, she's yet to comment on the news reports.

Also read: 'Don't Look Up' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio are mad angry



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in their statement that they had, in fact, responded to a 'domestic assault' call on Sunday evening.



"Upon arrival, the victim, Jonathan Kirk, advised that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Danielle Curiel," the statement read.



The first time, police officers had reportedly told DaBaby to press charges on his own but he called them a second time the following morning.

Also read: Astroworld: Magazine 'desperate' to stop the print version of Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner cover



The police said they had "obtained additional information" that made them charge DaniLeigh with two counts of simple assault.



DaniLeigh, who shares a daughter with DaBaby, gained worldwide recognition after working with the late music legend Prince on the music video for his single, 'Breakfast Can Wait'.



DaBaby, too, shot to fame in 2019, with his second studio album 'Kirk' topped the Billboard charts. His real name is Jonathan Kirk.



In a series of Instagram Stories since the incident involving police, DaniLeigh said that DaBaby had broken up with her early in her pregnancy but then "got me back like a dummy".

Also read: Indian comedian Vir Das talks about living in 'two Indias', complaint filed for belittlement



The most recent Instagram post is of a plane, with the singer-rapper saying she's with her daughter and is "now safe".



DaBaby is yet to comment on the incident, too.