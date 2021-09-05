Comedian Joe Rogan now Covid-free, thanks fans

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus in a health update recently shared on his social media.

Also read: Kaley Cuoco signed ‘ironclad prenuptial’ before marrying Karl Cook: Report



He took to his Instagram handle and posted a Covid-testing machine with the display that reads 'CoV2' with a minus sign attached to it. He captioned it as, "Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!"

Also read: 'Dune' receives eight-minute standing ovation during world premiere at Venice Film Festival

Interestingly, Rogan had said earlier this year, "I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it."



On Wednesday, the podcast host had announced the news about him contracting the virus on his Instagram handle. Rogan said that his symptoms included 'feeling very weary', 'a headache' and feeling 'run down' before a fever and 'sweats' set in overnight.



"I knew what was going on," the comedian had said.