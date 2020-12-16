Coat worn by Taylor Swift in 'Evermore' album gets sold out, costs whopping $2,875

Pop star Taylor Swift has started a new trend or a shopping mania among fans after featuring in a stunning brown and orange coat on her recently released album ‘Evermore’.

Taylor Swift had first announced the album on Instagram with a picture of herself wearing the Stella McCartney coat and hair tied in a plait.

The Stella McCartney coat soon sold out on a fashion retail platform FarFetch. The coat is priced at $2,875 (Rs 2,11,738).

Stella McCartney describes the designer coat on their official account as: “The much-loved coat is a sustainable piece from Stella McCartney’s “23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection; inspired by our Runway Collection.”

“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift. Creating the collection was effortless – a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever,” Stella was quoted as saying by the designer’s Instagram handle.

