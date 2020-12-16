Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas 'Hubbs of the Year' as he gifts her Miley Cyrus-themed Christmas gift

Sophie Turner has already received her Christmas 2020 gift from husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie got a ‘Hannah Montana’ T-shirt from Joe featuring Miley Cyrus (obviously) in various looks on the front of the shirt. Sophie shared a picture posing in the tee and called husband Joe Jonas “Hubbs of The Year”.

She wrote, "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift.”

Sophie tagged both Miley Cyrus and Joe Jonas in the picture. Miley Cyrus was soon to respond as she gave a shout back and wrote, "Yassss @sophiet.”

Sophie Turner has on previous occasions too spoken of her love for Hannah Montana. In a 2017 episode of Carpool Karaoke with ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Maisie Williams belted out a rendition of Miley’s song ‘Wrecking Ball’.

In her recent Rolling Stone interview, Miley admitted that she has experienced a variety of feelings about the teen-focused TV series that helped make her a star.