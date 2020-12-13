From Lady Gaga to Miley Cyrus: Stars who hate Christmas

Miley Cyrus is quite vocal about her personal life, in 2019, the singer shared a 'Sad Christmas Song', where she penned during a lonely period in her life.
''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,'' Cyrus wrote. ''Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!''
She added, ''If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!'.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga hates Christmas and to prove it, at a concert in 2019 she was seen biting Santa Claus's head, by shouting she's miserable and alone on Christmas.. “I hate the holidays. I’m alone and miserable, you f--king stuffed little toy,” she said.
Colin Firth
Colin Firth in an interview revealed that he is one of the rare one who hates holiday, "I have a profound loathing of Christmas," he said at the time.
"It’s sad really. At this time of year, I am careful not to switch on the radio because those novelty jingles make me homicidal and plunge me into the heart of Scrooge territory. I think Christmas turns us all into Scrooge. Everyone is trying to throw happy stuff at you, and that’s when I come over all humbug.” Colin said.
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne who is considered as the Prince of Darkness admitted in an interview, that he's not a big fan of the Christmas.
"I have to unravel all these f--king presents. What a f--king waste of paper,” he told Express at the time. “I f--king hate Christmas. I f--king hate it. Everything stops. When I used to drink, it was a good excuse to get f--ked. Now, I just hate it.” he said.
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant said that he along with his father used to avoid celebrating Christmas and to stay away from it, they would even travel to a country that doesn't celebrate Christmas on Christmas Day, and then they would return to the states when Christmas is over. “The last few years, I have taken Dad to a Muslim country to escape it completely. We both hate Christmas,” he told.
Christoph Waltz
The 'No Time To Die' star Christoph Waltz hates the festival so much that he admitted he didn't even want Christmas to exist, when Waltz was asked what he wanted for the year, he replied, ''No Christmas. That’s my biggest wish, no Christmas.''