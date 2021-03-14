Charlie Hebdo stokes controversy by depicting Meghan Markle as George Floyd

Charlie Hebdo, the satirical magazine from France has sparked outrage yet again after showing England’s Queen Elizabeth kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck.

The depiction is eerily similar to what happened to George Floyd, a Black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a police officer knelt on his neck. His last words, “I can’t breathe” have become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement which erupted over the last year.



Recently, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that she was subjected to racism within the royal family. Markle also said that that she was denied permission to leave Kensington Palace and that she left only twice in four months, which made her suicidal.

The cartoon was published on Saturday and is titled “Why Meghan quit”. In the cartoon, Markle is shown as saying - “I couldn’t breathe any more”.

Also read: Meghan Markle complains about TV host Piers Morgan to UK regulator

The depiction has drawn ire from people across the globe. Many have accused the satirical of downplaying not only the struggles of Meghan Markle, but of vilifying the movement against systemic racism in the US, spurred largely in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Prince William, the big brother of Prince Harry recently broke his silence on the accusations of racism. “We’re very much not a racist family”, the Prince said. The Queen, too, wasn’t spared in the cartoon. She was dedicated as having red-eyes, and hairy legs - a depiction that has angered many Royal loyalists.

Also read: Charlie Hebdo: Key accused in 2015 Paris terror attacks trial jailed for 30 years

Charlie Hebdo has been at the centre of debates surrounding freedom of speech and secularism in France, after two brothers attacked the magazine’s headquarters for controversial caricatures. The attack killed 11 people in 2015, including top editor and some of its leading cartoonists.