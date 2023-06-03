Celebrity dermatologist reveals why you need AHAs and BHAs in summer: Exclusive

Summer means not just beach vacations but also sun exposure, humidity, sweating, dirt, and grime. The heat can wreak havoc on our skin if we do not take care of it properly. Chemical exfoliation is great for skin as it helps to refine and smooth skin texture. It visibly improves skin cell turnover and with regular use, it brightens the skin. Moreover, chemical exfoliants are milder on the skin as sometimes physical exfoliators can cause micro-tears on the skin. AHA and BHA are two major ingredients in chemical exfoliants which minimise and unclog pores and also help with the removal of tanning.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist, Tender Skin International, said, "AHAs or alpha hydroxy acids and BHAs or beta hydroxy acids are effective in removing dead skin cells and improving the overall appearance of the skin. As the weather changes drastically during the summer, it is important to tweak our skincare routine according to the season. AHAs and BHAs should be two extremely important ingredients in your summer skincare routine if you wish to have glowing and radiant skin. Glycolic acid and lactic acid are some of the AHAs which work great during this season and BHAs like Salicylic acid, and tropic acid are quite beneficial for the hot months."

Wondering what AHAs and BHAs are capable of doing for your skin during summer? Here's a list! ● Helps even out skin tone With the scorching heat of the sun, tanning is inevitable. Sun exposure can lead to dark patches on the skin which can be a tad bit annoying. However, AHAs such as glycolic acid and lactic acid can help in dealing with uneven skin tone. These acids gently remove the top layer of the skin and help to brighten the skin. Use an AHA or BHA-based cleanser at night and follow it up with a serum, to see significant results on the skin tone.

Also read: Medical expert shares tips to keep your hair healthy this summer ● Removes dark spots Summer does come with dark spots and sun spots. Since both AHAs and BHAs are great chemical exfoliants they effectively remove dead skin cells build up and gradually lighten dark spots and sun spots. Using cleanser, toner, and moisturizer that is based on AHAs and BHAs can help deal with dark spots. ● Prevents acne and breakouts With all the humidity and sweating in the summer, the pores get clogged resulting in acne and breakouts. Both AHAs and BHAs help to regulate excess sebum production on the skin and soak up excess oil which can lead to clogged pores. They also help deal with enlarged pores and gradually minimize the size of the pores. AHAs and BHAs are effective in preventing acne and also reducing the existing ones. ● Soothes inflammation Sunburn is common during summer and the heat can cause redness, swelling, and itchiness on the skin. BHAs have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which are beneficial to reduce inflammation. Products with BHAs safely reduce inflammation without irritating the skin.

Also read: Dermatologist shares how collagen and elastin work together for maintaining a youthful skin ● Keep excess oil at bay You surely don’t want to end up like a fried ball during summer. The heat can lead to excess sebum production which makes the skin look greasy and oily all the time. However, using chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs in various formats like cleansers or toners can be very helpful to combat oil production and stay shine-free during the hot months. ● Get the summer glow AHAs and BHAs help to reveal brighter skin as they effectively break down dead skin cells. They help to improve skin texture and smoothen out fine lines and wrinkles which can make the skin look dull during the summer. Using AHAs and BHAs will ensure that you have fresh and bright skin.

To see the wonders of exfoliating acids, add AHAs and BHAs to your skincare routine today. But make sure that you see your dermatologist first and assess your skin's needs. Noting the percentage of both AHA and BHA in your products to see if it is suitable for your skin type is essential. Also, never skip sunscreen while using any type of chemical exfoliant.

