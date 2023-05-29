Medical expert shares tips to keep your hair healthy this summer

Maintaining healthy hair throughout summer is no easy task and yet, we mostly focus on the damage sun rays cause to our skin and not our tresses. Sadly, the intensity of sun damage on our tresses is equivalent to that done by heat styling tools and there's little to no awareness about the same. From the rising temperatures to extreme humidity, everything ends up sucking the life out of our strands during the summer months, making them look super dull, greasy and lifeless. But with the help of expert-approved tips, you can save your hair.

Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist and Founder of Estique Clinic Gurugram, has shared the following tips to keep your hair healthy and shiny during the summer season:

1) Use hats or scarfs

This will protect the hair from dirt and harmful UV rays, which can really dry out your tresses. Dry hair also tends to feel more frizzy. And, that is because parched hair soaks up extra humidity in the air, causing the shaft to swell and leading to breaks in the cuticle. Covering up your hair is the simplest way to protect it from sun damage.

2) UV protection

Haircare products like sprays and serums come with UV protection. If you are planning to spend a lot of time outdoors then make sure that you use haircare products with UV protection.

3) Avoid swimming

Chlorine can really damage your hair and make them extremely dry and frizzy. Try to avoid swimming during the summer season or make sure that you properly shampoo your hair once you are done having fun in the pool. Also, do not forget your swimming cap!