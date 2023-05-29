Medical expert shares tips to keep your hair healthy this summer
In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Neha Sharma shared some easy yet effective tips to keep your hair healthy and shiny during the summer season.
Maintaining healthy hair throughout summer is no easy task and yet, we mostly focus on the damage sun rays cause to our skin and not our tresses. Sadly, the intensity of sun damage on our tresses is equivalent to that done by heat styling tools and there's little to no awareness about the same. From the rising temperatures to extreme humidity, everything ends up sucking the life out of our strands during the summer months, making them look super dull, greasy and lifeless. But with the help of expert-approved tips, you can save your hair.
Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist and Founder of Estique Clinic Gurugram, has shared the following tips to keep your hair healthy and shiny during the summer season:
1) Use hats or scarfs
This will protect the hair from dirt and harmful UV rays, which can really dry out your tresses. Dry hair also tends to feel more frizzy. And, that is because parched hair soaks up extra humidity in the air, causing the shaft to swell and leading to breaks in the cuticle. Covering up your hair is the simplest way to protect it from sun damage.
2) UV protection
Haircare products like sprays and serums come with UV protection. If you are planning to spend a lot of time outdoors then make sure that you use haircare products with UV protection.
3) Avoid swimming
Chlorine can really damage your hair and make them extremely dry and frizzy. Try to avoid swimming during the summer season or make sure that you properly shampoo your hair once you are done having fun in the pool. Also, do not forget your swimming cap!
4) Avoid heat tools
Minimise the use of heat styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, flat irons and curlers as it can damage your tresses and make them dry, frizzy and brittle. If you must then use a heat-protecting serum before using these tools.
5) Hydrate yourself
During summer, you need to have lots of fluids to keep yourself hydrated. Surprisingly, it also helps keep your tresses healthy during hot, sunny days.
6) Proper conditioning
Conditioning helps add a layer of protection to your hair cuticles, which is prone to damage by external aggressors. To manage dry and frizzy hair in summer, do not forget to use a good conditioner after every wash.
7) Opt for loose, comfortable hairstyles
Tight hairstyles can be damaging because they tend to pull and tear hair, especially if your hair is already dry from the summer heat. Opt for loose braids or a bun to minimise damage.
