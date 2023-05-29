Dermatologist shares how collagen and elastin work together for maintaining a youthful skin

Collagen and elastin fibers are essential components of the extracellular matrix, providing structural support and elasticity to various tissues in the body. Understanding the relationship between collagen and elastin is crucial for comprehending their roles in maintaining tissue integrity and function.

Dr. Priyanka Reddy, Dermatologist and Founder of DNA Skin Clinic, says "Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, accounting for about 30% of the total protein content. It is primarily found in connective tissues such as skin, tendons, ligaments, bones, and cartilage. Collagen fibers are made up of repeating amino acid sequences that form a strong, fibrous network. This network provides structural stability, strength, and resistance to tensile forces, allowing tissues to withstand stretching and deformation."

"On the other hand, elastin is a specialised protein responsible for conferring elasticity to tissues. Elastin fibers are composed of elastin molecules that are cross-linked together to form a highly flexible and spring-like structure. Elastin allows tissues to stretch and recoil, enabling them to return to their original shape after being stretched or compressed. This elastic property is especially important in tissues such as the skin, lungs, blood vessels, and ligaments, where flexibility and recoil are essential for proper function," Dr Reddy adds.

Collagen and elastin work in tandem to maintain tissue integrity and function. Collagen provides the structural framework and support for tissues, acting as a scaffold that gives them strength and resistance to tensile forces. It forms a dense network of fibers that provide rigidity and maintain tissue shape. Elastin, on the other hand, allows tissues to stretch and recoil without damage. It provides the necessary elasticity to tissues, enabling them to undergo deformation and then return to their original form.

In the skin, collagen and elastin are particularly important for maintaining its youthful appearance and elasticity. Collagen provides the structural foundation, giving the skin strength, firmness, and support. Elastin allows the skin to stretch and snap back into place, preventing sagging and maintaining its ability to regain shape after facial expressions or movements.

Also read: Dermatologist shares 4 things you must keep in mind before buying any new skincare product

However, as we age, the production of collagen and elastin decreases, and their quality may degrade. This leads to visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity. Environmental factors like sun exposure, pollution, and lifestyle habits such as smoking can also accelerate collagen and elastin degradation.

To support collagen and elastin production and maintenance, various strategies can be employed. These include a balanced diet rich in nutrients essential for collagen synthesis, such as vitamin C, zinc, and copper. Additionally, protecting the skin from excessive sun exposure and adopting a skincare routine that promotes collagen and elastin health, such as using topical retinoids and antioxidants, can be beneficial.

To summarise, Dr Reddy said that collagen and elastin fibers play interconnected roles in maintaining tissue integrity, strength, and elasticity. Collagen provides the structural framework, while elastin allows tissues to stretch and recoil. Understanding and supporting the relationship between collagen and elastin is vital for maintaining healthy, resilient tissues throughout the body and promoting youthful skin appearance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE