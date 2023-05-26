Dermatologist shares 4 things you must keep in mind before buying any new skincare product

In the era of beauty influencers and social media, it is easy to have FOMO and thus a lot of people keep buying every new product they see on social media. Skincare is a simple science wherein you have to identify your skin concerns, your skin type and your priorities and then work consistently towards resolving those issues. Buying random products which are not going to contribute towards your goal is not just a waste of hard-earned money but it can lead to allergies and other skin issues that you did not have to begin with.

Every dermatologist advises that when it comes to skincare, less is always more and that you do not need a 10-step routine to get your dream skin. Most dermatologists themselves have just a basic 3-4 step skincare routine.

When you feel inclined to buy a new product, the questions you should ask yourself are mentioned below! Q1. Is this product suitable for my skin type? For example, a person with oily skin will not get many benefits from using hyaluronic acid. And, a person with sensitive skin should refrain from experimenting too much with their skincare products.

Also read: Cannes turns up the glamour for amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research Q2. Is this product contributing towards my skin goals and concerns? If you are dealing with active acne, it is better to stick to anti-acne products and not jump to depigmentation cream right away, wait for acne to settle before making that switch. Vitamin C should be used in serums and creams when you have active acne. Q3. Is the new product compatible with my existing products? Vitamin C and AHAs should not be applied together. A patient on retinol should reduce the frequency and concentration of AHAs/ BHAs in their skincare routine as when applied together, they can occasionally cause inflammation and over-exfoliate. Q4. Would you be able to repurchase this product? Expensive does not always mean better. And, there's no point in buying costly products when you can't repurchase them. So look for affordable yet effective products that have minimal side effects.

(With inputs from Dr Anupama Bisaria, Renowned Dermatologist)

