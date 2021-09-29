Cardi B stuns as a feather queen in Thierry Mugler for Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B came out in style on the red carpet of ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ as she made her first major appearance since welcoming her second child, a son.

Cardi B became a mother for the second time this month.

She was in Paris for the ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs as part of Paris Fashion Week. Paris Fashion Week: Yves Saint Laurent makes a splash with Eiffel Tower runway

Cardi B wore a stunning, avant-garde gown covered in fire-red sequins. The look also included a plunging, crystal-encrusted bustier; matching elbow-length gloves; a curve-hugging silhouette; and a towering, feather-trimmed cape. Kate Middleton glows in gold at 'No Time To Die' premiere

The Bodak Yellow singer coordinated her outfit with bedazzled eyebrows and a glossy nude lip.

Cardi shared a glimpse of her look for Paris and wrote, "MUGLER MAMI."