Britain's King Charles hails Commonwealth, misses annual celebrations

Britain's King Charles III on Monday (March 11) hailed the work of the Commonwealth on its 75th anniversary.

The British monarch, who is currently recuperating from cancer treatment, paid tribute to the voluntary club via a pre-recorded video message saying that he would continue to serve "to the best of" his ability.

"The seventy-fifth anniversary of The Commonwealth is a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey that our unique family of free and independent nations has made since 1949. Last year, The Bahamas celebrated its fiftieth anniversary of Independence, as Grenada has this year, and Papua New Guinea will next year. Each of these milestones – and many others like them – represent the fulfilment of countless aspirations and the achievement of such remarkable potential," Charles said in his message.

"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life – a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," he said.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth," he further added.

Charles was forced to step away from public duties after it was announced that he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The King heads the Commonwealth of 56 countries that evolved from the British Empire.

Due to his health condition, the annual service of celebration at London's Westminster Abbey was attended by his wife Queen Camilla, who took over the royal duties post Charles' cancer diagnosis.

This year's Commonwealth Day events, which are usually considered the most significant annual royal occasion, were also marred by controversy surrounding a photo that was shared by Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William on Sunday (March 10).

She apologised on Monday for issuing an edited photograph of herself with her three kids after several leading news organisations retracted the image.



In a statement shared on Kensington Palace's social media, Kate expressed regret, stating, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) ×

The controversy emerged when major picture agencies, including Getty, Associated Press, Reuters, and AFP, removed the first official photo of Kate after surgery, citing potential manipulation. The image, taken by Prince William in Windsor, featured Kate smiling with her three children to mark Mother's Day.

The post's caption read, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C. Picture credit - The Prince of Wales, 2024."

Royal watchers raised concerns about potential editing, with claims about Princess Charlotte's cardigan sleeve not lining up with her hand. Agencies issued a "kill notice" on the image, urging clients to remove it from platforms.

Kate has also taken a break from official duties after undergoing abdominal surgery for a non-cancer-related ailment. She is reportedly expected to return to her royal duties after Easter.