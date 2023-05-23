Blow to Prince Harry as he loses legal bid to pay for his own security when visiting UK

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry wants to make private payments for police protection for himself and his family whenever they visit the UK since his security arrangements have changed since he stepped down from being a "working royal". But, Home Office lawyers are opposing the idea of allowing wealthy people to "buy" security from the Metropolitan Police.

Harry has lost a bid to bring a second High Court challenge against the Home Office, which is responsible for policing, immigration and security. He was seeking the go-ahead to secure a judicial review. This ruling followed a one-day court hearing in London last week.

In the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Chamberlain said that the 38-year-old cannot seek a judicial review over his security arrangements on a number of grounds.

The Home Office has decided to not give security to Harry, even if he covered the cost himself. Earlier this month, Harry's legal team challenged the decision and requested a judge at a hearing to allow the Duke to bring a case over the decisions taken by the Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures aka Ravec.

But, the Home Office opposed Harry's claim and said that Ravec feels it's "not appropriate" for wealthy people to "buy" protective security from the police since they have decided that "the public interest does not warrant" someone wealthy or prominent receiving protection on a publicly funded basis.

Lawyers for the Metropolitan Police meanwhile stated that Ravec had been "reasonable" in finding "it is wrong for a policing body to place officers in harm's way upon payment of a fee by a private individual".

On the other hand, the Duke's lawyers feel that Ravec's decision is inconsistent with the 1996 Police Act which allows the chief officer of the police to provide special police services "subject to payments".

Shaheed Fatima KC, Harry's advocate, said that the argument relied on by Ravec could not be reconciled with the fact that parliament had expressly allowed for payment for such services.

Fatima told the court, "Ravec had exceeded its authority, its power because it doesn’t have the power to make this decision in the first place."

