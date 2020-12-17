Berlin Film Festival set to go virtual for 2021

The Berlin Film festival 2021 has announced major news on the upcoming event. The Belinale will not be a physical event amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally expected to be an in-person event, The Berlin Festival will be an online-event. It was originally set for February 11-21, 2021 but it’s likely to get postponed to a later date.

This comes at a time when COVID-19 infection rates have shot up in Germany.

There is speculation that the dates for The Berlin Film Festival 2021 will be pushed to two weeks to early March. The European Film Market (EFM), the industry event that runs parallel to the Berlinale, is expected to follow suit.

The EFM had already announced plans to incorporate online screenings and market events into its 2021 edition but had hoped to have some form of physical presence as well. That now looks unlikely.

