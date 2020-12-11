Star Wars, Marvel films and more: Highlights of all Disney announcements

Marvel dropped the final trailer of 'Wanda Vision'. The trailer shows the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their MCU characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch. The trailer revolves around the couple and shows them living a happy life in suburbs trying to hide their powers and fit in with the neighbourhood until they start to realize something is not quite right.
The series will start streaming from January 15 on Disney+Hotstar.
Christian Bale as villain Gorr
Christian Bale has been roped in Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ but as a main antagonist role names Gore -the God Butcher. The film directed by Taika Waititi will also see Natalie Portman as the female Thor (character Jane Foster) and the original Thor Chris Hemsworth reprising his role. The movie will get a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.
Patty Jenkins
'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins is all set to direct the next Star Wars theatrical film, 'Rogue Squadron'. By doing this, she becomes the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film. In an announcement video, she said the film will satisfy a long-held dream of hers as the daughter of an Air Force captain. The movie theatres release is planned for Christmas 2023.
Ms Marvel
A short introductory clip of 'Ms. Marvel' was released at the event. The next generation superhero follows the story of a Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, a teenage Pakistani-American from Jersey City, who takes up the mantle of Ms Marvel after Carol. The superhero show releases in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.
She-Hulk
While rumours have been swirling for months, Marvel world finally announced the 'She-Hulk'. Studio confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play the superhero while Mark Ruffalo will unsurprisingly be reprising his role as Bruce Banner in the limited series. The series will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.
Loki
Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer of the most awaited series 'Loki'. The trailer explains what happened to the Asgardian God Of Mischief after he grabbed the tesseract and vanished in thin air during the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. The studio's most loved villain is all set to visit us in May 2021.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The makers dropped the trailer of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', which shows our heroes are all set to take an action. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are reprising their MCU movie role as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier respectively. We can safely say by the way of the trailer that all is not well between our winter heroes. It will debut on Disney Plus with a six-episode run starting on March 19, 2021.
New Series Announcements
The studio announced major projects which are arriving on TV including, 'Hawyeke', 'Moon knight', 'Ironheart', 'Armor Wars', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holidate special'. All the series will be released on Disney+.
Star Wars Update
The Star Wars series is heading for Disney+. It was probably one of the biggest announcement by Kareem Daniel. Disney has announced that it will be planning to launch 10 Star Wars series on Disney+.
As per the new announcement, the streaming site is going to have plenty of 'The Mandalorian' shows and with the spin-offs by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Obi-Wan Kenobi', 'Rangers of the New Republic', 'Ahsoka' , 'Andor', 'The Bad Batch', 'Star Wars: Visions' are the project on the pipeline.
2021 Slate
The studio also announced the release date of some of the superhero films. 'ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', the movie is been wrapped up and is all set to hit theatres on July 9th, 2021. After a long delay, 'Wonder Women' will release on May 7 next year. The 'Captain Marvel 2' is releasing on November 2021, in which Brie Larson is all set to reprise her superwoman role.
New Project's
The studio also announced some new projects that will be coming in few years, ''Eternals', 'Blade', 'Fantastic Four', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness'.
By announcing the 'Black Panther' Sequel. The Marvel has also decided not to recast any actor as T'Challa in 'Black Panther' after the death of Chadwick Boseman.