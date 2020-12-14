'Chintu Ka Birthday', ' Atkan Chatkan': Five Zee5 films of 2020 that are a must watch
This year, the only thing that kept us entertained throughout 2020, was the movies and series. From 'Chintu Ka Birthday' to 'Forbidden Love' here we bring you Zee5 movies that will take you on an emotional ride.
This Zee5 family drama revolves around a 6-year-old named Chintu, stuck in Iraq with his family in the times of Saddam’s fall. A simple, innocent aspiration to celebrate a child’s birthday is beautifully compared to worldly problems in this unique narrative of an endearing middle-class family tackling the extraordinary situation of the war.
Starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos, ‘Chintu Ka Birthday’ is directed by National Award-winning filmmakers Satyanshu & Devanshu Singh and produced by First Draft Ent.
Pareeksha-The Final Test
'Pareeksha-The Final Test' stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri, Shourya Deep and Shubham Jha in main lead roles. The Zee5 film’s narrative revolves around Bucchi, the rickshaw puller who’s biggest dream is to provide decent education to his son and this dream takes him on a dangerous path, which could shatter all that he holds dear. Resonating from the real experience of an IPS officer, Shri Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity. Written, directed and produced by national award-winning filmmaker, Prakash Jha.
Mee Raqsam
An ode to a father-daughter relationship, 'Mee Raqsam' film marks a tribute to Shabana and Baba Azmi’s father Kaifi Azmi Saab whose birth centenary was celebrated this year. It is the story of a young girl’s aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices.
It's only her father who trusts, supports and helps her achieve her ultimate dream. Presented by Shabana Azmi and directed by Baba Azmi, Mee Raqsam stars Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Husain and Aditi Subedi.
Forbidden Love
An anthology of four short films where each film narrates a love story of different characters and their struggles and shows problems that are taboo to discuss because of the society. It also showcases emotions that are associated with love like anxiety, frustration, jealousy etc. Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in lead roles across the four films, directed by national award winning directors Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Atkan Chatkan
Presented by veteran composer, singer and music producer A. R. Rahman and music directed by legendary Indian percussionist Shivamani. 'Atkan Chatkan' is a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire. The film revolves around a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Through his daily mundane lifecycle, the story gets its rhythm when he forms a band with other 3 street children (Madhav, Chuttan & Mithi) that work near his tea stall. The story progresses with them taking part in the biggest music competition in the city.
The question is, will they be able to fulfil their ultimate dream by performing on the biggest stage? Or will the street remain as their only chance of hope? It stars Lydian Nadhaswaram who is stated as the world's best child pianist & A. R. Rahman's protege and will be seen in the lead as Guddu. Amitriyaan as Guddu’s father, Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, Tamanna Dipak as Meethi and Aayesha Vindhara as Lata, Guddu’s sister in pivotal roles.