'Chintu Ka Birthday', ' Atkan Chatkan': Five Zee5 films of 2020 that are a must watch

Atkan Chatkan

Presented by veteran composer, singer and music producer A. R. Rahman and music directed by legendary Indian percussionist Shivamani. 'Atkan Chatkan' is a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire. The film revolves around a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Through his daily mundane lifecycle, the story gets its rhythm when he forms a band with other 3 street children (Madhav, Chuttan & Mithi) that work near his tea stall. The story progresses with them taking part in the biggest music competition in the city.



The question is, will they be able to fulfil their ultimate dream by performing on the biggest stage? Or will the street remain as their only chance of hope? It stars Lydian Nadhaswaram who is stated as the world's best child pianist & A. R. Rahman's protege and will be seen in the lead as Guddu. Amitriyaan as Guddu’s father, Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, Tamanna Dipak as Meethi and Aayesha Vindhara as Lata, Guddu’s sister in pivotal roles.

(Photograph:Twitter)