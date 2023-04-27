Ancestors of King Charles III owned slave plantations: Report

New research shared with The Guardian indicates that ancestors of King Charles III bought and exploited enslaved individuals on tobacco plantations in Virginia. The documents establish a direct link between the Windsor family tree and the trafficking of enslaved Africans. A researcher named Desirée Baptiste discovered the documents while investigating links between the Church of England and enslavers in Virginia for a play she was writing. The revelation follows the Guardian’s publication of a document earlier this month that linked the slave trader Edward Colston to the British monarchy. The Royal African Company (RAC) granted almost 180,000 enslaved individuals, and senior RAC officials, describing themselves as “your loving friends”, instructed the captain of a ship to deliver “negroes” to Edward Porteus, a tobacco plantation owner in Virginia, and two other men.

The instruction adds, "You are with your first opportunity of wind and weather that God shall send after receipt hereof to sett sail out of the River of Thames on the Shipp of Speedwell and make the best of your way to James Island on the River of Gambia … our said Agent to put aboard the Shipp Two Hundred Negroes and as many more as he shall get ready and the ship can conveniently carry … and then proceed … to Potomac River in Maryland, and deliver them to Mr Edward Porteus, Mr Christopher Robinson and Mr Richard Gardiner.”