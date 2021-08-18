An extra apple a day is not really your bae, say dieticians

Contrary to popular beliefs, an (extra) apple a day can make one gain 10lbs. Also, 'calorie creep'--a term used for overeating, even by 50 to 100 calories regularly, that eventually leads to weight gain.



Many of us have believed for a long time that the general calorie-intake limit we should stick to is 2,000 a day for women, and 2,500 for men. And, despite all the tracking we do, it’s easy and quite possible to exceed the aforementioned limit without even realizing.



This phenomenon is called 'calorie creep'. It occurs when one consumes more calories than they burn each day.



"Calorie creep describes the slow, steady effect of the extra items we consume each day, many of which you might not realize are contributing, bit by bit, to an excess of calories," explains Sophie Medlin, reportedly, a dietitian at City Dietitians in London and chair of the British Dietetic Association's London branch.



"It could be a coffee shop latte, the extra biscuit you have with your tea — even an extra apple. It’s a common reason why people gain weight year after year," she goes on to add.



Yes, these foods are not the same and the apple provides one with more health benefits than a biscuit. But, as long as you are exceeding the daily calorie limit, it can lead to calorie creep anyway.



Theoretically, every extra 3,500 calories you eat is equivalent to a weight gain of 1lb.



There may also be other individual factors that increase the impact of calorie creep, reports claim.



For instance, a 2017 study in the International Journal of Obesity showed that the type of bacteria in our stomach might make a difference to how many calories we absorb from foods, and have an overall impact on weight gain.



Additionally, an increase in weight over time might not be as linear as numbers suggest, as the more you weigh, the more calories you burn (because your body needs more energy to function).



A 'cookie habit' that caused you to gain 2lb over a year at 10st might not result in the same weight gain once you reach 11st.



The trick to understand as to why the scales are going up despite no obvious overeating, looking into the various sources of calorie creep is a good place to start.



One apple can have an excess calorie of 95, which could result in a weight gain of 9.9lb. "This proves that any food, if eaten in excess, can contribute to weight gain. But I wouldn’t suggest that you have to cut this out of your daily intake to address calorie creep, as apples provide gut-friendly fibre and nutrients that support immunity, such as vitamin C. However, some people find that eating fruit alone between meals can make them hungrier — adding a little protein, such as a square of feta cheese, can help," further explains Sophie Medlin.