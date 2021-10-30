American Music Awards 2021: BTS, Ariana Grande nominated for Artist of the Year; read for details

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Oct 30, 2021, 10:37 AM(IST)

BTS Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

 The American Music Awards 2021 main event will reportedly be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21.

The music awards season is here and fans are psyched about the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021 nominations. This year, global popstars Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd lead from the front with the highest number of nominations. While Rodrigo got a total of seven nominations in different categories, The Weeknd got six. 

Korean all-boys pop band, BTS, received a major nomination this year: under its main category, the Artist of the Year. 

Trending artists Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon receive five nominations per person, while regulars Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande were also nominated for major categories such as Artist of the Year and Favourite Male Pop Artist of the Year.  

The American Music Awards 2021 main event will reportedly be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21.

Check out the complete list of nominations here: 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR


24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI


COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR


24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”


FAVORITE TRENDING SONG


Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”


FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO


Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”


FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST


Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST


Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift


FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP


AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)


FAVORITE POP ALBUM


Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “evermore”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”


FAVORITE POP SONG


BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”


FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST


Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen


FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST


Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert


FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP


Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band


FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM


Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”


FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG


Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”


FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST


Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke


FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST


Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie


FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM


Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”


FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG


Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”


FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST


Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher


FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST


Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA


FAVORITE R&B ALBUM


Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”


FAVORITE R&B SONG


Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”


FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST


Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro


FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST


Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA


FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP


Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales


FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM


Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”


FAVORITE LATIN SONG


Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”


FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST


AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly


FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST


CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams


FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST


Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard


FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST


David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

