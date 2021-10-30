American Music Awards 2021: BTS, Ariana Grande nominated for Artist of the Year; read for details

The music awards season is here and fans are psyched about the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021 nominations. This year, global popstars Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd lead from the front with the highest number of nominations. While Rodrigo got a total of seven nominations in different categories, The Weeknd got six.

Korean all-boys pop band, BTS, received a major nomination this year: under its main category, the Artist of the Year.

Trending artists Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon receive five nominations per person, while regulars Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande were also nominated for major categories such as Artist of the Year and Favourite Male Pop Artist of the Year.

The American Music Awards 2021 main event will reportedly be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21.

Check out the complete list of nominations here:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR



24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”



FAVORITE TRENDING SONG



Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”



FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”



FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST



Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST



Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP



AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)



FAVORITE POP ALBUM



Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “evermore”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”



FAVORITE POP SONG



BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”



FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST



Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen



FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST



Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert



FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP



Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM



Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”



FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG



Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”



FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST



Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke



FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST



Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie



FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM



Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”



FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG



Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”



FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST



Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher



FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST



Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA



FAVORITE R&B ALBUM



Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”

H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “missunderstood”



FAVORITE R&B SONG



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”



FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST



Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro



FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST



Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA



FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales



FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM



Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”



FAVORITE LATIN SONG



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”



FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST



AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly



FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST



CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams



FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST



Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST



David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto