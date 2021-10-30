Yusuf Hussain, veteran Bollywood actor, dies of Covid at 73

Veteran Bollywood actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away, his son-in-law, director Hansal Mehta confirmed the news on Twitter.

The late actor was being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he breathed his last on the morning of October 30, Mehta told Indian news agency PTI.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Arthur Road jail ahead of Aryan Khan's release

Hansal Mehta, who is married to his daughter safeena, took to his Twitter to express his sorrow over the passing of his father-in-law. he wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form."

"Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are 'Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki' and all the men that they are 'Haseen naujwaan'. And then to end with a booming 'love you love you love you'. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!" the director further added.

Yusuf Hussain had a career in Bollywood spanning decades. Some of his noteworthy films included 'Vivaah', 'Dhoom 2', 'Khoya Khoya Chand', 'Crazy Cukkad Family', 'Road To Sangam' among others.

Also read: 'Call My Agent: Bollywood' review: Fun, flirty and unapologetically frivolous

Hussain, who was married thrice, had told TOI in an earlier interview that he was still in the look out for a soulmate. He had reportedly said, "Yes, I have married thrice but I’m probably still looking for that perfectly understanding partner. But I’m 60 plus now, maybe that search will never end!"

