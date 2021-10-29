'Call My Agent: Bollywood' review: Fun, flirty and unapologetically frivolous

They call Mumbai sapno ki nagri for nothing, and the central characters of this superficial yet hilarious show would tell you that—Amal (Aahana Kumra), Treasa (Soni Razdan), Monty (Rajat Kapoor) and Mehershad (Ayush Mehra). The story, much like its award-winning French version by the same name, deals with the madness that ensues in the daily lives of those holding the tote bags behind the camera: celebrity agents.



‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, directed by Shaad Ali of ‘Saathiya’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ fame, an eight-part series, cherry picks one borderline tantrum at a time—of course, circling a celebrity—on the surface, what it does on a subliminal level is, however, peel off various layers shielding the mysterious establishment that is Bollywood.

In Ali’s adaptation, there’s love, sex, sexuality and the insecurity of falling from the top that consumes showbiz, or so we are told. Interestingly, the subject of insecurity, served on the sharp platter of humour, humanizes this universal emotion instead of demonising those who experience it—almost saying, “Hey, it’s okay to be insecure. I feel you.” Despite its quick-witted content and too-cool-for-school vibe—believe it or not—‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ has deeper life lessons to impart: in modern-day life, more so in Bollywood, who’s your own, and for what?



Aahana Kumra and Soni Razdan stand on two extreme ends of the fabric that constitutes the backbone of Bollywood—the former, fun and feisty, the latter, sweet and a smooth-talker. Rajat Kapoor is a no-bulls*it agent hobnobbing with the crème de la crème. Ayush Mehra, understandably, is placed somewhere in the middle. These four actors from diverse backgrounds felt like a conscious choice, perhaps to add a dash of individuality and ‘character’ to their otherwise ostensible lives (referring to the show, only).

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is a whole country away from its French counterpart, both in terms of storytelling and character arcs. But, in essence, the show goes on to reiterate what we have known all along—all that glitters is, indeed, not gold. Touché!

'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here: