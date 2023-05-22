A ‘Healthy’ Marriage: How weddings are becoming eco-friendly

The wedding day for most couples is the biggest day of their lives. The effort that industry experts and professionals put in to make this day nothing short of a fairytale, holds no bounds. However, these celebrations also take a toll on the environment’s health. But as people all over the world are becoming more environmentally conscious, the focus on having a sensitive approach towards the environment on their wedding day is gaining momentum. ‘Green Weddings’ is the new buzzword in town.

A lot of plastic is used in the form of plates, cutlery, flowers and confetti. Leftover food is also a huge issue as it adds to the waste.

Having a green and sustainable wedding doesn’t mean that you have to let go of the fun and the party, rather being eco-friendly on your wedding day will make you a better friend of the environment, and your guests can have an equally good time.

With more sustainable decorations and greener options for catering available in the market, planning a green wedding isn’t a complicated affair these days.

In India specifically, while all of us love the idea of a big fat and colourful wedding, we have to be mindful of the skyrocketing rate at which global warming is increasing.

For our story, we spoke with two couples who celebrated their wedding day by being sustainable to our environment. Rahil and Sanya, a couple based out of Noida, recently tied the knot in February 2023 by having a minimalistic, eco–friendly, and truly gorgeous wedding.

On their wedding day, they wanted to include elements of the four ‘R’s- reduce, refuse, re-use and re-cycle.

"Rahil and Sanya wanted their wedding to be different. All the décor at the wedding was reusable," mentions their wedding planner, Dhruv Chauhan.

They also had an all-vegan menu. No animal protein or meat was used. "To make the wedding more eco –friendly we made sure we didn’t use any plastic, we used earthen pots," said Anuj Ahuja from Kwality Caterers

The couple was thrilled as the guests had a really good time at their environment-friendly wedding. They received great feedback from their guests as well. "We had decided that when the time came to celebrate our union, we would take more responsible and mindful steps towards it," says Sanya. Also read: This US restaurant is serving 'Gold Standard' burger for $700

We also spoke with Nupur Agarwal and Ashwin Malwade, who met at a beach cleanup movement and decided to have an end-to-end green wedding because of the love they nurture for the environment.

Their all-green wedding inspired them to start an organization called Greenmyna, to help other couples give their wedding an eco-friendly avatar.

Speaking about the various sustainable initiatives that they adopted for their wedding, Nupur mentioned that she wore her mother’s lehenga on her wedding day. All the decoration was done with real flowers because they wanted it to go into composting. The leftover food from the wedding was also distributed to the needy.

By following a few small steps like this, couples will be ensuring a healthier and happier future for our generations to come. We hope this trend only gains more traction and becomes a popular choice for more couples looking to get married in the near future.

(Reported by WION's Nikita Singh)

