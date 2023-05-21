REVEALED! Secrets to a healthy mind

A normal human brain is constantly plagued with thoughts of health, relationships, job, finances, goals, targets and more. Patanjali Yogsutras, which were written 5,000 years back, reveal the nuances of the human mind in detail. The five vrittis (modifications) of the mind, namely, praman (valid cognition), viparyay (false cognition), vikalpa (alternative cognition), nidra (sleep) and smriti (memory) are fully active in a normal brain. Also, the five senses that help us perceive physical creation are fully active in a normal human. These senses and vrittis are essential for carrying out a normal life but then these very senses and vrittis are at the root of all human maladies because they tie one to the various aspects of physical creation which are forever changing and bound to come to an end. When they end, a human being grieves or is in pain.

That is why all the cultures of the world prescribed charity and service as an essential part of normal human life. There is enough research that goes on to prove that charity and acts of kindness have a positive impact on our mental health and overall well-being. A study by Elizabeth W Dunn et al published in Science on 21 Mar 2008 concluded that spending money on others promotes happiness. A study by Elizabeth B Raposa et al published in July 2016 in Clinical Psychological Science revealed that prosocial behaviour might be an effective strategy for reducing the impact of stress on emotional functioning. Engaging in kind acts increases positive affect in socially anxious individuals, stated a 2013 study by Alden et al published in Emotion.

A 2018 study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that doing nice things for other people is an effective way to improve well-being. Yet another 2017 study published in Evolution and Human Behavior study concluded that people who were occasional, voluntary caregivers to others lived longer than individuals who were not. Our ancients lay great emphasis on charity and helping others. Nothing in this world is constant. Things either go up or go down and as energy can never be created or destroyed, it only changes form. Hence the thought of the Vedas, that till in the body, you have the chance to go either way. However, in present times humans are increasingly immersed in 'I, Me, Myself and Mine' and this has an adverse effect on their mental and physical well-being.

The situation further worsens with increased dependence on artificial intelligence in the form of mobile phones, laptops and the like. A 2017 study by the Physiological Society, UK found that people found losing a mobile phone to be as stressful as a terror attack. The blue light from mobile phones, television and computer screens has the effect of rewiring our brains. Overuse of technology is leading to our brain being replaced by machines, that is, we start behaving like machines. The 'human factor' is lost, causing disharmony and creating anomalies inside us. The increasing rate of divorce, drug abuse and criminal activity in modern times, all point towards deteriorating mental health and a move away from 'human' qualities of nurturing, caring and development.

Stress, anxiety, depression, and anger, are all symptoms of an unhealthy mind which further manifest as disease and ageing in the body. In medical parlance, it is termed a psychosomatic disorder. For example, arthritis is common among middle-aged women, but not many know that it has its roots in emotional congestion, which dries up the lubricating fluid in the body. According to Yoga, 70 per cent of the diseases are psychosomatic in origin. Therefore it is imperative to keep our minds healthy.

Yoga addresses the topic of mind and its modifications in totality. Specific yogic practices as prescribed in Sanatan Kriya bring about positive changes in the mind and the body which are permanent, unlike the various courses that are sold over the counter that induce a temporary feeling of wellness by forcing one to 'think' things, once again, treating a human being like a machine. Yoga and Sanatan Kriya have a reverse effect - transforming the machine that we have become into humans. It gives one the "REAL" experiences of our true selves and not the "REEL'' experience of daydreaming. The effects on a being are phenomenal and life-enhancing. Family life, relationships, health, and work, all come in a state of balance and life is a joy forever.

