This US restaurant is serving 'Gold Standard' burger for $700

For all those Philadelphians or travellers visiting the US state who have an expensive taste and deep pockets, a restaurant is serving a burger called the "Gold Standard". Yes, you read that right! Drury Beer Garden, located in Center City, has a special dish on its menu that can set you $700 back for a meal.

Wondering, what that meal will include?

Well, for approximately Rs 58,000, you'll get a mega burger with eight ounces of Japanese ribeye wagyu, Irish cheddar cheese, Italian black truffle, Italian caviar, and lobster meat flambeed with cognac. It will be topped with an edible gold leaf. The meal will include a one-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac that costs almost $5,000 a bottle, making it the priciest cheeseburger in Philadelphia.

Vasiliki Tsiouris-Bali, the owner of the restaurant, spoke to NBC and shared, "Burgers are one of the most loved food items around the world. We are excited to provide our guests with some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept." She further mentioned that she had a lot of fun curating the menu with her brother

Meanwhile, the world's most expensive burger is still the $6000 Golden Boy, sold by De Daltons, a high-end restaurant outside of Amsterdam in The Netherlands. The Golden Boy burger features handmade, pretzel-style buns that are caked in gold as well as some of the world's most tender A5 Waygu meat. The ingredients of this masterpiece are unique, yet flow together seamlessly.

