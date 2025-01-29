The 18th edition of the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, a three-day extravaganza featuring Kstories and music conversations will begin from January 31 and continue till February 2. The festival is organised by Nivesh, HHACH and Babaji Music in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India and Delhi Tourism, Govt. of Delhi. It will take place at the Sunder Nursery Heritage Park, Nizamuddin, Delhi.

The three-day festival will see performances by Indian and International storytellers; Usifu Jalloh (Sierra Leone), Polina Tserkassova (Estonia), Na'ama Tel Tsur (Israel), Michal Malinowski (Poland), Bharat Lal and Shaguna Gahilote (India). Ace musicians Lucky Ali and Mohit Chauhan, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, and Actor Apar Shakti Khurana will also be there for conversations.

What all to expect at the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival

There will be musical performances by Kutle Khan, Taba Chake, Bhupinder Babbal, and Niazi Brothers.

Kathakar International Storytellers Festival will also feature Sajid Ali Retrospective with screenings of films Laila Majnu and Chamkila. Popular singer Mohit Chauhan also plans to unveil a new song during the festival.

Kathakar is India’s first and Asia’s biggest oral storytelling festival. It works on reviving the traditional art of oral storytelling. In the three-day festival, storytellers from five countries will share their captivating stories with the people of Delhi.

Mohit Chauhan to unveil new song

Mohit Chauhan, who is the chief patron of the festival said, "It's always a great feeling to be in Delhi and Kathakar is close to my heart as it brings the good old traditional storytelling forms to masses and provides the opportunity to learn about different culture, rich value and traditions. During the festival, we will not just tell stories but also talk about the importance of storytelling in everyday life, cinema and music, these sessions would be with likes of Imtiaz Ali, Lucky Ali, Anurag Basu.”

He added, “While I'll be discussing the musical journey of 25 years, as well as unveiling the latest song here at Kathakar. We hear stories passed down to us by generations, literature, mythological scriptures and folklore. Every year at Kathakar, we bring in stories from different land and hope the performers this year will leave behind an unforgettable experience of storytelling among its listeners.”

Prarthana Gahilote, the Festival Director said, “As we celebrate 15 glorious years of Kathakar we take a tour of the festival to four cities; Delhi, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh. After 14 years and 17 editions, the festival has become synonyms with the celebration of Indian and international storytelling in India and rest of the world. Every city will get to meet artists from different countries, hear different stories, listen to varied musical acts and meet celebrities who are known names in their field of art."