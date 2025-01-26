Dastaan-e-Kathak: The Story of a Storyteller will return for its much-awaited third edition on February 4, 2025. It will take place at the Travancore Palace, New Delhi, from 6 pm onwards. This year, the festival is themed The Dance of Silence, offering a transformative experience that delves into the interplay between words, sound, and silence through the lens of Indian classical arts.

Founded as a tribute to celebrate the legendary Pt. Birju Maharaj, Dastaan-e-Kathak continues his legacy through this festival of presenting Kathak and other classical art forms in novel ways, interestingly engaging contemporary audiences.

The festival was launched in 2023 and then grew to be one of the more prominent cultural events, widely acknowledged for blending the traditional style of storytelling with new interpretations.

The Dance of Silence — this year's theme

This year, Dastaan-e-Kathak’s theme will be The Dance of Silence, when silence is not an absence of sound but a most eloquent medium of expression.

Events planned for the celebrations include:

Sound Meditation Practices: An immersion session highlighting the therapeutic and spiritual dimensions of silence.

Maestros and Emerging Talent: A select list of artists who will perform original works inspired by the theme of the festival, blending classical techniques with contemporary perspectives.

INYEON – A poetic narrative about interconnectedness and self-discovery, expressed through choreographed performances curated by Shivani Varma. This piece seamlessly blends fashion with storytelling in collaboration with designer Urvashi Kaur.

The festival will include an extraordinary line-up of performances in various disciplines. In Kathak, Ravi Yadav, Aamrapali Bhandari, Gaurav Bhatti, and Shivani Varma will perform.

Bharatnatyam will be represented by the talented Pritam Das and Vinay Tiwari. Marie Baker Lee will bring contemporary dance to life with visual art installations from the Great Banyan Art Gallery.

Soulful sounds on the Esraj by Arshad Khan and percussion by Sina Fakhroddin Ghafari will complement this musical experience. Additionally, there will be cinematic storytelling by Innee Singh and lighting artistry by Gyan Dev.

Visual Design Storytelling for the festival will be by The Brewhouse, adding a contemporary visual language to this celebration of classical art forms. The event is supported by Nuvama Private, Mr. Sanjeev Bigchandani, and Mr. Manish Saksena, Aadyam Handwoven.

Since its inception, Dastaan-e-Kathak has been a beacon of cultural excellence. The first 2023 edition featured live performances by iconic artists such as Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt. Sajan Mishra, and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali. It was held across three prominent venues—Sunder Nursery, Lodi Art District, and The Claridges Hotel—and saw over 1,000 guests, including UNESCO representatives, cultural ambassadors, and art enthusiasts.

Curated by Shivani Varma, a renowned Kathak dancer and disciple of Pt. Birju Maharaj's and Guru Shovana Narayan. Dastaan-e-Kathak reflects deep commitment to the preservation and promotion of India's cultural heritage. "Dastaan-e-Kathak is not just a festival—it's a movement that celebrates the storyteller within everyone and everything, revealing the narratives that shape our lives and connect us to the world around us," she says.

Shivani added, “Every time I dance, it is a tribute to my Gurus. I wish to share what I learnt from him not only in dance but also what his philosophy of living was. Deeply impacted by his life and now sadly his passing, I wish to do something in his memory that is meaningful and brings about an impact to the culture that he upheld and shared so generously with the world.”