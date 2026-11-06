/Met Gala 2027 announces new theme after John Galliano exhibition controversy

The Met Gala is known for turning fashion into a celebration of art, culture and creative expression, with its annual themes inspiring some of the most talked-about red-carpet appearances. The 2027 edition is now taking a different direction after organisers announced a new theme for the event and its accompanying Costume Institute exhibition. The announcement comes months after the Metropolitan Museum of Art shelved its planned exhibition dedicated to designer John Galliano following backlash over his past antisemitic and racist remarks.

What is the new Met Gala 2027 theme?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the new theme on November 5. Curated by Andrew Bolton, Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday will examine the relationship between everyday dressing and high fashion.

Also Read: Why the Met Gala just cancelled its 2027 John Galliano theme

The exhibition will look at how designers reinterpret familiar pieces such as T-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts, trench coats and puffer jackets. It will also explore the creative use of commonplace materials, including paper, aluminium and plastic, demonstrating how seemingly ordinary objects can become distinctive fashion creations.

Rather than focusing on the work of one celebrated designer, the exhibition will bring together different interpretations of everyday fashion, highlighting the role of craftsmanship, construction and experimentation in transforming familiar objects. Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator in charge, has described the project as an ambitious undertaking that aims to encourage visitors to look at ordinary clothing and materials differently.

Why was the John Galliano exhibition cancelled?

The announcement follows the cancellation of the previously planned exhibition, John Galliano: Horizons, which was scheduled to open in May 2027. The retrospective was intended to examine the British designer's career and creative contributions to fashion. However, the decision to dedicate the exhibition to Galliano attracted criticism because of his history of antisemitic and racist remarks.

Galliano was dismissed from Christian Dior in 2011 after videos emerged of him making antisemitic comments in Paris. He was subsequently convicted by a French court over public insults based on religion and origin.

Following mounting criticism, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Galliano jointly announced on August 31, 2026, that the exhibition would not proceed as planned. In his statement, Galliano acknowledged the harm caused by his previous remarks, particularly to Jewish and Asian communities. He also said that institutional recognition alone could not replace the ongoing responsibility of accountability and personal conduct. The museum subsequently began working on a new exhibition concept for its spring 2027 programme.

When will the 2027 Met Gala take place?

The 2027 Met Gala is scheduled for May 3, 2027, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The annual fundraising event will mark the opening of the Costume Institute's new exhibition, which will welcome visitors from May 9, 2027, and remain on display until January 9, 2028.

The official dress code for the gala, along with its celebrity co-chairs and host committee, has not yet been announced.