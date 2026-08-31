/Why the Met Gala just cancelled its 2027 John Galliano theme

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and designer John Galliano have mutually decided to cancel the upcoming spring 2027 exhibition, "John Galliano: Horizons." Since the annual Met Gala relies on the spring exhibit to set its official theme and dress code, the 2027 event will no longer focus on Galliano’s work. On Monday, both parties released statements citing reflection over Galliano's 2011 hate crime conviction, with Galliano emphasising his decision to call off the exhibition to prevent distraction from the museum's mission and avoid causing further pain.

Joint decision to halt the exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and British designer John Galliano announced on August 31, 2026, that “John Galliano: Horizons,” an exhibition slated to open in May 2027, will not move ahead as scheduled.

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That means the Met Gala theme and dress code for 2027, which is always tied to the spring exhibition, will also not be centred around Galliano’s work.

“Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition,” Metropolitan Museum of Art Director and CEO Max Hollein said in a statement announcing the news.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said in his statement which also shared by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Galliano Addresses past conduct and hate crime conviction

Galliano was convicted of a hate crime by a French court in 2011 for making antisemitic comments.

“I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it. I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time,” Galliano said in the statement.

“I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute. I also recognise and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these fifteen years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction. Your wisdom, patience and humanity have helped me more than I can ever adequately express.”

Anna Wintour backs the decision

Anna Wintour, a museum trustee who oversees Vogue globally and organizes the Met Gala annually, also provided a statement.