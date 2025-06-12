/Is it better to stick to a strict meal schedule or eat when you are hungry? Know the benefits of eating early dinner

Everyone advises as to what you should eat, but what about when you eat? The impact of lifestyle choices on health and longevity is a well-established concept, encompassing factors such as exercise, sleep patterns, and dietary habits. But there has always been a debate about when you should have the last meal of the day.

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar are some of the celebrities who endorse having early dinner along with a consistent sleep schedule. According to experts, one needs to know the benefits of early dinner, and what it does to their body, and should also know the repercussions of late eating.

What are the benefits of early dinner?

According to Radhika Thakur, a Clinical Dietician and Diabetes Educator at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, having the last meal of the day early is now a trend but has always been a good practice.

"Although early dinner has become a trend these days, people are now looking at it as a science-backed habit. The benefits of early dinner would help in proper digestion of food, better blood sugar control, sleep cycle becoming normal. In addition, it also helps in weight loss and improves one's metabolic health as well,” said Thakur

She stressed that those who are diabetic or someone who is dealing with PCOS, or PCOD, they should shift their designated dinner time a bit early. If someone is planning to have a heavy meal in their early dinner routine, one should plan it accordingly.

What is the best time for early dinner and why is it important?

Radhika says, "Despite fixed routine and tight schedules, the best time to have dinner is three or four hours before your bedtime. Say, one needs to get sleep at 11 PM or 12 AM, so it's better to finish dinner between the window of 8:30 PM or 9 PM. So that by the time you go to sleep, digestion will be clear. It's basically, a silent investment in your long-term health".

How one should control late-night snacking?

As said by the expert, firstly one should fix their sleep cycle, which has become underrated. Secondly, if one is having a late-night craving, one can always opt for a healthier snack. Let's say one wants to have ice cream, you can switch to frozen berries or seasonal fruit yogurts. So, ultimately, it won't affect your insulin, sugar, and weight too.

Ultimately, what matters most is the quality and time of your meals. If you are considering to strictly adhere to particular timing and what you eat, of course, it will lead to a healthy lifestyle!