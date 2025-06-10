/Who is Nara Smith? Meet TikToker-model who's making headlines for her fourth pregnancy

Model-turned-TikToker Nara Smith just announced her fourth pregnancy. A popular face on TikTok and Instagram, Nara, 24, revealed on social media that she and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, were expecting their fourth baby together.



The news comes less than a year after the couple publicly said they were finished growing their family after welcoming their third child, a baby girl, in April 2024.



In an adorable Instagram video posted on June 8, the couple shared the happy news with the caption: “Baby 4 loading...” with a video that showed Nara’s baby bump on full display as the couple embraced outdoors.



The couple are already parents to three children: daughters Rumble Honey and Whimsy Lou, and son Slim Easy. Lucky also shares a daughter, Gravity, from a previous relationship.



Ever since the couple announced their fourth pregnancy, fans are eager to find out what quirky name Baby no 4 will have.



Nara's fourth pregnancy has also created buzz as the couple had announced last year that they were finished growing their family.



Initially, the couple had plans to be a family of si,x but soon after the birth of Whimsy Lou, the couple had famoulsy announced that they were done growing their family.



In an interview, Lucky even joked that “having toddlers is the best birth control.”

Who is Nara Smith?





Born to a South African mother and a German father, Nara grew up in Germany with two other siblings. She started modelling at the age of 14. She continued with her career after moving to California from Europe at the age of 18.



Nara said in her TikTok that she met Lucky through her modelling career when she first moved to Los Angeles, and after six months, the two got married on Feb. 21, 2020.



“the boy who stole my heart... I married my best friend today,” Nara captioned an Instagram video of herself jumping into Lucky’s arms as he swung her around on their wedding day.



On her wedding day, she wore a satin ivory Orseund Iris gown that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cutout at the chest and back. Lucky wore a baby blue suit with a darker blue tie.

Nara and Lucky's growing family

The couple welcomed their first child, Rumble Honey in October 2020. Their second child, a son named Slim Easy, came just over a year later on Jan. 6, 2022. In December 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their third child.



“volume 3 coming next year 🤍,” they wrote in a joint post on Instagram of Nara debuting her baby bump.



In the weeks after her announcement, the model hosted an Instagram Q&A where her followers asked her questions on everything, ranging from her choice to have home births to her decision to have another child.



She shared that while she was originally “adamant” about not having any more babies, she ultimately changed her mind. She had earlier mentioned that she wanted to be a young mother.

“I know that 22 is considered young nowadays, to be having kids, but I love being a young mom and growing with my kids,” she had written once on social media, addressing questions about being a young mum. “I never feel like I’m ‘missing out’ or not ‘living life’ like a girl in her 20s.



Everyone’s concept of what they want in life is unique to them and I wouldn’t change my journey at all."



The model has also sparked discussions online thanks to a popular video on TikTok, which projects her as a traditional stay-at-home mom, who spends hours cooking from scratch, managing household duties and promoting a homemaker's lifestyle.



While many admire her skill and devotion and the aesthetics of her videos, there are others who question the accessibility of this lifestyle, especially for moms juggling careers, busy schedules, or limited resources.



Cooks from a scratch

Nara initially wanted to be a marine biologist, but said her plans 'shifted' eventually as she now focuses on cooking and social media.



She has 4.6 million followers (and counting) on social media. Her typical cooking videos will grab your attention for the aesthetics, and she's cooking an elaborate meal from scratch. One would mostly find her dressed impeccably as she makes meals from scratch. A regular meatball and spaghetti dinner would involve making the spaghetti on her own instead of store-bought, along with creating the perfect sauce to accompany the meatballs.



In one March 2024 video, she shared how her children were craving cereal, so she made Cinnamon Toast Crunch from scratch. In another February 2024 post, Nara made homemade bagels and cream cheese to commemorate her and Lucky’s fourth wedding anniversary.



After receiving hateful comments, Nara gave a disclaimer at the start of one of her videos that she enjoys cooking for others and that she isn’t expected to do it.



“I just want to put a disclaimer out there that I enjoy taking care of people by cooking for them,” she said. “This is not something that is expected of me or something that I have to do.”

