Lana Del Rey blasts influencer who accused her of practising witchcraft and performing satanic rituals

Lana Del Rey has slammed a Christian influencer who accused the "Summertime Sadness" singer of practising witchcraft during one of her recent concerts. The incident unfolded on Instagram when the music sensation was targeted by a woman claiming that Del Rey's "demonic energy" caused a crowd mishap at one of her shows.

The accuser boldly stated, "Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she is putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend. These demons will destroy your life."

Tying her argument to biblical references, she urged her followers to "stay away" from the Grammy-winning artist. The troll even shared footage of concertgoers seemingly falling simultaneously during Del Rey's performance at a recent music festival.

Although the cause of the crowd incident remains unclear, Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was quick to respond.

She retorted, "B**ch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS you're giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way."

This snappy comeback led the accuser to disable her comments, but it set Del Rey's fans abuzz with applause on X, formerly Twitter.

One X user cheekily suggested, "I hope she writes that into a song," while another exclaimed, "Queen didn't have to end her like that."

A third fan humorously chimed in, "Yeah, they accused her because it's not humanly possible to have a voice that sweet."

On the work front, the "Young and Beautiful" singer recently wrapped up a 10-date mini-tour to celebrate her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

In May, when Del Ray returned to the stage for her first full concert in nearly four years, she shocked the audience in a short, curly blonde wig, channelling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

Later that month, she again took inspiration from the Hollywood icon for her "Candy Necklace" music video.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE