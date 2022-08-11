Lady Gaga hit with a soft toy while performing on stage - watch

Lady Gaga and her Chromatica Ball World Tour are in the headlines continuously for various reasons such as her magical power, which she possesses as per the internet or her message that she sent from the stage to the US Supreme court on gay marriages. Now, she's again in the news due to the calmness she had shown during her Toronto stop when she was hit by a teddy.



The singer was performing when a teddy-like thing was thrown at her from the crowd, but the singer didn't react to it and continued her singing.



The video, which has gone viral, shows the singer in black attire and singing a song with all her energy when a white colour object comes toward her, however, Gaga moved her head to one side and was not hurt.

The video has taken the internet by storm and netizens got upset over the people who threw things at singers. One netizen wrote, ''How do some fans think this is okay... this is so dangerous and sad.''

Yeah this throwing stuff at artists while they’re performing has to stop! They are so vulnerable up on stage doing their art! SMH https://t.co/IKafLpQKiM — Liris Crosse (@LirisC) August 11, 2022 ×

''This is so wild and disgusting, to any artist performing,'' another wrote.

how do some fans think this is okay... this is so dangerous and sad. :( pic.twitter.com/CnmOP88yOF — jo🌈🎀🥰✨haus labs heaux (@jomaticaaa) August 7, 2022 ×

This is so wild and disgusting, to any artist performing. https://t.co/1hHlFHzO06 — Serg (@okayserg) August 11, 2022 ×

''Yeah this throwing stuff at artists, while they’re performing, has to stop! They are so vulnerable up on stage doing their art! SMH,'' third Twitter user wrote.



According to pop culture, it was a stuffed toy, popularly known as the Dr Simi doll, it is used by pharmacies and is famous in Mexico.

Throwing this doll toward the artist during the concert has become a tradition in Mexico, it is a way how they make a connection with the artists.

